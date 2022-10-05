Crown Point set to adopt $47 milion budget

CROWN POINT — After multiple meetings and a public hearing, Crown Point has drafted a proposed 2023 budget of $47,086,848.
The city first introduced a 2023 budget of $46,736,109 during
an August special council meeting.
In 2022, the approved budget was $39,348,327. During the August meeting, Crown Point Mayor Pete Land said much of the proposed increase between the 2023 budget and the 2022 budget came from the inclusion of American Rescue Plan Act funds. Aside from a premium pay ordinance that gave city employees who worked during the pandemic a one-time bonus, Crown Point has not spent any of the $6.9 million in ARPA funds the city received.
One
additional fund was added to the proposed budget during a September meeting — the renewal of a general obligation bond that is set to expire in February 2023. Land said the $2.5 million to $3 million bond would not result in a tax rate increase. The current bond has an annual payment of $175,000. The proposed bond's annual payment was originally set at $350,000.
However, Crown Point's longtime financial consultant, Financial Solutions Group, advised the city add $739 to the bond payment line, bringing the total proposed budget to $47,086,848.
Two ordinances that will give a 4% raise to all full-time city employees and elected officials were approved on second reading during the Monday night meeting.
In 2022, full-time employees and elected officials received a 6% raise after not getting a raise in 2020.
The proposed budget also accounts for an additional police officer and firefighter paramedic.
The City Council is slated to adopt the budget during an Oct. 17 special meeting.
