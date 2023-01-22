Crown Point Sportsplex in the midst of $1 million renovation

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Sportsplex is in the midst of a nearly $1 million renovation.

According to a city news release, work began in December and will include replacing the infields on six softball fields with turf, as well as updating the facilities' drainage infrastructure.

The work is being completed by Austgen Equipment and is expected to be done by the spring softball and baseball seasons.

Once the project is complete, nine of the 12 Sportsplex fields will have turf infields.

“The City of Crown Point continues to make improvements to our 95-acre destination Sportsplex, which draws in tens of thousands of athletes and visitors annually,” Mayor Pete Land said in the news release. “The new field upgrades will keep our facility at the forefront of regional complexes and continue to make Crown Point a destination for youth and adult sports.”

The Sportsplex, 1313 E. North St., opened in 2011; the Sparta Dome, which is privately owned, was added to the back of the property in 2012.

Then-Mayor David Uran began exploring the possibility of a Sportsplex in 2008; his goal was to make Crown Point a sports tourism destination. Nearly 15 years later, the city has welcomed a new hotel near the Sportsplex, with plans for three more in the works.

The Sportsplex hosts various sports, including football, lacrosse, soccer, softball and baseball.

