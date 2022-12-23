Crown Point to have public hearing on proposed sewage rate hike

CROWN POINT — Sewage rates could be going up in Crown Point.

Greg Guerrettaz, president of Financial Solutions Group, presented a proposed increase during a Monday night special City Council meeting. If the rate hike passes, Guerrettaz said, bills would increase by $12.66 for every 4,000 gallons of flow.

Crown Point sewage rates were last raised in 2017; since then, sewage expenses have risen, he said.

"The wastewater utility is experiencing the same cost increases, to a certain degree, that you are," Guerrettaz told the council.

Crown Point would continue to charge a 25% surcharge for houses located outside the city limits.

Guerrettaz said only the sewer bill would go up, not the water bill. The clarification is important because Crown Point has a "summer sewer credit" program, which helps offset the cost of water used but not returned to the sewer system. An example of this type of usage would be watering the lawn. From April to October, the city uses the number of gallons used in the winter, which is usually a lower amount, to calculate the summer bill.

The city will hold a public hearing for the proposed rate hike Jan. 9.

