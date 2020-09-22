Crown Point to transition away from hybrid learning in October

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Crown Point Community School Corp. administrators are outlining a path to end hybrid learning and transition to more in-person instructional time in the second quarter of the 2020-21 school year.

In the second quarter, elementary students will return to five days per week of in-person instruction, and middle and high school students will attend four days in person, according to a letter shared with families Tuesday. Families will also be given an option of full-time virtual learning.

Crown Point schools reopened in late August with a hybrid learning model, in which students in all grade levels attend school in person on Mondays and Thursdays or Tuesdays and Fridays. All students participate in e-learning assignments on Wednesdays.

The district reopened with the hybrid learning model for its first nine weeks to promote social distancing and monitor community spread during the coronavirus pandemic.

Superintendent Todd Terrill said that a decrease in Lake County's positivity rates and the district's ability to track and monitor coronavirus cases within the school community, along with community feedback on the hybrid learning model, have informed administrators' decision.