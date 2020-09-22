Crown Point to transition away from hybrid learning in October

CROWN POINT — Crown Point Community School Corp. administrators are outlining a path to end hybrid learning and transition to more in-person instructional time in the second quarter of the 2020-21 school year.
In the second quarter, elementary students will return to five days per week of in-person instruction, and middle and high school students will attend four days in person, according to a letter shared with families Tuesday. Families will also be given an option of full-time virtual learning.
Crown Point schools reopened in late August with a hybrid learning model, in which students in all grade levels attend school in person on Mondays and Thursdays or Tuesdays and Fridays. All students participate in e-learning assignments on Wednesdays.
The district reopened with the hybrid learning model for its first nine weeks to promote social distancing and monitor community spread during the coronavirus pandemic.
'We really feel like it's the best scenario': Crown Point announces delayed start, hybrid reopening for 2020-21 school year
Superintendent Todd Terrill said that a decrease in Lake County's positivity rates and the district's ability to track and monitor coronavirus cases within the school community, along with community feedback on the hybrid learning model, have informed administrators' decision.
"We're trying to make sure that we’re putting our kids in the best situation as possible," Terrill said. "Teachers, administrators and parents, hearing their desire to get back to green, we get that. We also understand there are some that have legitimate concerns about where it is in terms of the virus, which is why we’ll continue to provide options to return to that remote learning."
Transition to green
Elementary students will begin five days of instruction in person on Oct. 12, according to Crown Point's "green plan," and secondary students will begin four-day weeks on Oct. 28, with distance learning instruction on Wednesdays.
Because it will not be able to maintain social distancing at all times, the district is advising parents that students will be provided "few opportunities" for mask breaks. Crown Point administrators are asking that families indicate their preference between full virtual learning or the district's "green plan" for instruction by Friday. About 80% of students are currently attending school in person during the first quarter's hybrid learning plan.
Elementary students will return five days a week, Terrill said, because administrators are more easily able to cohort students in grades kindergarten through five, where students generally remain with the same teacher throughout the day and do not engage in passing periods.
Crown Point has also allocated several teachers specific to virtual learning students at the elementary level. In the middle and high schools, a Wednesday e-learning day will allow teachers more time to prepare and answer students' questions from both virtual and in-person learning groups, Terrill said.
Crown Point administrators' announcement Tuesday comes following a week of some parents' vocal opposition to the district's current hybrid learning structure.
More than 1,400 individuals — including some students, parents and relatives of those in Crown Point schools — have signed a recent Change.org petition calling for an immediate end to hybrid learning. A counter-petition supporting the hybrid model has received more than 230 signatures.
Hybrid concerns
Solon Robinson Elementary mother Julie Teixeira — who started the petition against hybrid learning and a "Crown Point Parents Take Action Against Hybrid Learning" Facebook page — said the hybrid learning plan has created a hardship for students at the elementary level who struggle at a young age with the self-led nature of at-home learning.
Following the district's announcement this week, Teixieira said she was generally happy for students' return to a more traditional schedule, but added she had hoped the transition would come sooner.
The mid-to-late October transition will allow administrators and teachers some time to transition into the new model and aligns with the district's approximately nine-week hybrid plan, which was communicated at the beginning of the quarter, Terrill said.
Secondary students will transition later, Terrill added, because their courses are more conducive to a change at the end of the marking period.
"The bottom line is there’s a lot of complexities that go with this," Terrill said. "There's a lot of logistics with this, and it's not as simple as just turning it on and off."
Candace Jorden, the mother of a high school junior, said she felt her daughter's experience with hybrid learning has failed to provide adequate instruction to meet the demands of challenging advanced placement standards.
She said her daughter seldom receives live instruction on her at-home learning days, leading to what Jorden said is students falling behind in instructional content compared to what would be provided in a typical school year.
"These are college level classes and she's only getting 11 hours of instruction a week," Jorden said. "She’s essentially teaching herself."
While Jorden said she would prefer a quicker move away from hybrid, she said she understands there's no easy answers in this situation.
"The end of October is late. That's five more weeks of struggling for kids that aren’t getting it," Jorden said. "What would be nice is if they did more lectures and livestream when they did the lecture."
Though the district's decision to shift away from hybrid learning was made by administrators, School Board President David Warne said the superintendent has used the school board as a sounding board and that his administration's plan has the board's backing.
Warne said he's heard in the last several days from parents on both sides of the hybrid model, including those who prefer it.
"We're getting disdain and support, but we’re just not in a position to make knee-jerk reactions. We need to consider all angles before we go down the road," Warne said, adding "The administration is going to continue to do all they can to adapt to the needs of all the families."
Read the superintendent's full letter here:
