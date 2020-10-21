Crown Point water projects progressing

CROWN POINT — The city's water improvement projects have been moving along smoothly.
During a Wednesday Board of Works meeting, Al Stong, president of Commonwealth Engineers Inc., provided updates on the city's water and wastewater projects.
Phase one of the city's water project is wrapping up, with contractors performing punch list items, Stong said.
Work on division C, the secondary water tank at 96th Place, is nearing completion. The contractor for the project is currently resolving an issue with the indicator lights on the control panel, Stong said.
Contractors also are repairing pavement on Harrington Avenue after settling occurred. The work is expected to be completed in two to three weeks, he said.
Phase two of the project also is progressing, with division C, the Kaiser Park water tank, on schedule for a Dec. 3 completion. Currently, the contractor is working on the interior of the water pump room, Stong said.
Also a part of division C is a pickleball court at the park. Work on the court is anticipated to be complete in the spring, he added.
Three bids were received for phase three, division C, of the water project Wednesday during a hybrid in-person/Zoom meeting. Division C includes chloramination dosing facilities at 96th Place and Kaiser Park.
Base bids include Hasse Construction, Inc., $1.99 million; Thieneman Construction, Inc., $2.2 million; and Bowen Engineering Corp., $2.5 million.
Wastewater projects
The city's 101st Avenue project, which is set to increase the size of the sewer along 101st, is moving along smoothly, Stong said.
"The contractors installed a temporary power supply to the treatment facility while we cut the duct bank out of way, installed the larger-sized pipe," Stong said. "They're in process of restoring that permanent electrical feed, it's scheduled to be up and running on, I believe, Thursday or Friday."
Stong said Grimmer Construction has been selected as the contractor for the city's CSO 005 sewer improvements project, with a total award of $943,639.10.
During the meeting, Board of Works members unanimously approved a $40,892 task order for the project, which was incurred for bidding and negotiating services, as well we construction and commissioning services.
Also Wednesday, the Board of Works unanimously approved the purchase of generators for lift stations in the city.
Terry Ciciora, Crown Point's public works director, said he asked three companies to submit a proposal for the project and received only one back from Sweney Electric at $82,970.
The bid includes new generators for lift stations at Public Works, Lake County Emergency Management and Willow Tree, and the installation of existing generators for lift stations at Quail Meadows and Dean and Barbara White Southlake YMCA.
Demonstrators rally outside Valparaiso post office to protest USPS changes
VALPARAISO — Drivers honked and waved in support of the U.S. Postal Service as more than a dozen protesters waved signs Saturday in support of voting by mail and keeping the 245-year-old public agency afloat.
Jon Groth was one of the first to show up at the Valparaiso Post Office Saturday morning to show his support for the postal service.
Groth served in the Army from 1970 to 1972, stationed in Germany, he said. Members of the military cast absentee ballots by mail.
“I’ve sent mail from Africa, from Europe, and I can’t remember anything ever getting lost,” he said.
Reactions Saturday morning included “a lot of thumbs up and waves,” Groth said. “I haven’t gotten the finger yet.”
A few drivers rolled down their windows and yelled, “Trump 2020.”
President Donald Trump has railed against voting by mail, saying it creates too many opportunities for fraud. He has not presented evidence in support of his claim.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, appointed by Trump, is heavily invested in USPS competitors. Under his leadership, the postal service has removed a number of mail drop boxes throughout the nation and dismantled electronic sorting machines.
Some Americans have complained that mail delivery is being slowed, delaying prescriptions and other essential mail.
Susan Swarner, on the Valparaiso Democratic Committee, stressed the importance of protecting the mail service during the pandemic, especially with the presidential election this year.
In Indiana, an absentee ballot that doesn’t arrive by noon on Election Day isn’t counted, regardless of the postmark.
“We need to save our post office. It’s an iconic American system that has worked well for many years,” Sue Anderson said.
Changes are being made without any science or statistics or data offered in support, she said.
“I don’t know how you can have a democracy unless you can vote,” said Terry Anderson, Sue’s husband.
“I’m sympathetic to reducing post office costs in line with the reduced mail volume since the invention of email,” Lou Denkle said, but he criticized “the arrival of all this magical cost-cutting” without providing reasons for the actions.
“It appears to be voter suppression in a different way,” he said.
“I’m very much against the privatization of essential services in this country,” Drew Wenger said.
Valparaiso Democrats are sending a mailer to registered voters to detail how to ask for an absentee ballot, he said.
“I guarantee you it’s going to be a very high turnout election year,” Wenger said.
A record number of absentee ballots were cast in Porter County this spring, more than 15 times the 941 cast in 2016.
Indiana is one of a handful of states that require absentee voters to provide a reason they can’t vote in person. That rule was waived for the primary but not for the general election.
Wenger said voting in person is problematic for the elderly because it increases their risk of exposure to COVID-19. The majority of poll workers are older, too.
“A lot of them cancel last minute,” he said.
Carol McCreery and Frances Saar are voting absentee or early this year because they are planning to be poll workers. Saar has worked the polls for the past 20 or so elections, she said.
“I think it’s terrible, because it will interfere with the election, and they’re doing this intentionally, in my mind,” McCreery said.
“For those seniors confined to home, the mail is very important to us,” Saar said. “It’s kind of fun to get those little surprise packages in the mail.”
