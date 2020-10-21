Crown Point water projects progressing

CROWN POINT — The city's water improvement projects have been moving along smoothly.

During a Wednesday Board of Works meeting, Al Stong, president of Commonwealth Engineers Inc., provided updates on the city's water and wastewater projects.

Phase one of the city's water project is wrapping up, with contractors performing punch list items, Stong said.

Work on division C, the secondary water tank at 96th Place, is nearing completion. The contractor for the project is currently resolving an issue with the indicator lights on the control panel, Stong said.

Contractors also are repairing pavement on Harrington Avenue after settling occurred. The work is expected to be completed in two to three weeks, he said.

Phase two of the project also is progressing, with division C, the Kaiser Park water tank, on schedule for a Dec. 3 completion. Currently, the contractor is working on the interior of the water pump room, Stong said.

Also a part of division C is a pickleball court at the park. Work on the court is anticipated to be complete in the spring, he added.