Crown Point water projects progressing
Crown Point City Hall — Stock
Mary Freda

CROWN POINT — The city's water improvement projects have been moving along smoothly. 

During a Wednesday Board of Works meeting, Al Stong, president of Commonwealth Engineers Inc., provided updates on the city's water and wastewater projects. 

Phase one of the city's water project is wrapping up, with contractors performing punch list items, Stong said. 

Work on division C, the secondary water tank at 96th Place, is nearing completion. The contractor for the project is currently resolving an issue with the indicator lights on the control panel, Stong said. 

Contractors also are repairing pavement on Harrington Avenue after settling occurred. The work is expected to be completed in two to three weeks, he said. 

Phase two of the project also is progressing, with division C, the Kaiser Park water tank, on schedule for a Dec. 3 completion. Currently, the contractor is working on the interior of the water pump room, Stong said. 

Also a part of division C is a pickleball court at the park. Work on the court is anticipated to be complete in the spring, he added. 

Three bids were received for phase three, division C, of the water project Wednesday during a hybrid in-person/Zoom meeting. Division C includes chloramination dosing facilities at 96th Place and Kaiser Park. 

Base bids include Hasse Construction, Inc., $1.99 million; Thieneman Construction, Inc., $2.2 million; and Bowen Engineering Corp., $2.5 million. 

Wastewater projects 

The city's 101st Avenue project, which is set to increase the size of the sewer along 101st, is moving along smoothly, Stong said. 

"The contractors installed a temporary power supply to the treatment facility while we cut the duct bank out of way, installed the larger-sized pipe," Stong said. "They're in process of restoring that permanent electrical feed, it's scheduled to be up and running on, I believe, Thursday or Friday."

Stong said Grimmer Construction has been selected as the contractor for the city's CSO 005 sewer improvements project, with a total award of $943,639.10.  

During the meeting, Board of Works members unanimously approved a $40,892 task order for the project, which was incurred for bidding and negotiating services, as well we construction and commissioning services. 

Also Wednesday, the Board of Works unanimously approved the purchase of generators for lift stations in the city.

Terry Ciciora, Crown Point's public works director, said he asked three companies to submit a proposal for the project and received only one back from Sweney Electric at $82,970. 

The bid includes new generators for lift stations at Public Works, Lake County Emergency Management and Willow Tree, and the installation of existing generators for lift stations at Quail Meadows and Dean and Barbara White Southlake YMCA. 

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

