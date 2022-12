Crown Point welcomes 2 new police officers

CROWN POINT — Mayor Pete Land swore in two new police officers last week, expanding the department to 49 full-time sworn officers.

Cepriana Monteleone, badge No. 122, and Seth Philbrook, badge No. 123, filled openings on the force, Police Chief Ryan Patrick said.

Both officers will begin patrolling Sunday.

Monteleone, who previously served with the Hebron Police Department, is a 2013 graduate of Highland High School. After high school, she joined the Army National Guard and served as an automated logistical specialist and supply technician with the Army Aviation Support Unit in Gary.

Monteleone began her law enforcement career with the Hammond Police Department’s Explorer program and later joined the Lake County Juvenile Center as a detention officer. She also has worked at the Flossmoor Police Department.

Philbrook served with the Otterbein (Ind.) Police Department before joining the Crown Point Police Department. He is a 2017 graduate of Crown Point High School.

After high school, Philbrook attended Vincennes University, where he earned an associate degree in law enforcement and conservation with honors. He also earned a bachelor of science degree in homeland security public safety with honors. Philbrook is a graduate of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy session #21-225.

“The Crown Point Police Department is excited to welcome two new officers to our ranks,” Patrick said. “Cepriana and Seth were stand-out applicants during the interview process and will serve our community well.”

