Crown Point welcomes new business park at I-65 and U.S. 231

The proposed park will also bring jobs with higher paying wages to Crown Point, Ban said during an Oct. 11 Plan Commission meeting.

"The planning commission felt the zoning change was consistent with the uses in the area," Crown Point Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter said Monday.

The council approved the rezone on second reading with a vote of 6-0. Councilman Laura Sauerman was absent.

The council also heard the first reading of an ordinance annexing 11.64 acres of land. Sitting at 13121 Delaware St., the 11.64 acres would complete the southern portion of a proposed 57-acre subdivision known as The Willows. Crown Point Planning Administrator said the ordinance received a 2-1 favorable recommendation from the annexation committee.

Schlueter also noted that The Willows has gone before the Plan Commission twice before as a workshop, to hear feedback on the development.

The council had the first reading of two other annexations, phase one and two of a development owned by Smith Farm. The first phase would include around 21 acres located at 3905 W. 133rd Ave., with the second phase adding 123.32 acres southeast of phase one.