Crown Point will keep early start time for Fourth of July parade

Crown Point Fourth of July parade

CROWN POINT — Crown Point will continue with an 11 a.m. start time for this year's Fourth of July Parade. 

The city moved up the start time last year; historically, the parade started at 2 p.m. According to previous Times reports, Crown Point Entertainment Superintendent Diana Bosse said the main reason for the time change was high temperatures, which often reach 90 degrees or higher on July 4.

"The community response to the time change last year was overwhelmingly positive and made a drastic difference not only for the city staff but parade participants and attendees," a city news release stated. 

The parade will take place along South Main Street from 125th Street (Burrell Drive) to Goldsborough Street at the Tank.

Crown Point is currently looking for parade entries and volunteers. To get involved contact Bosse at 219-662-3290 or visit cpjuly4.com.

There will also be a fireworks display at the Lake County Fairgrounds at about 9 p.m.

