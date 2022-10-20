Crown Point wraps up first phase of downtown parking project, adds 97 spots

CROWN POINT — As construction season comes to a close, Crown Point is wrapping up the first phase of an expansive parking project that will bring more spaces to downtown.

The city hired American Structurepoint, an engineering consulting firm based in Indianapolis, in May 2021 to conduct a three-part study, looking at the east side of downtown, the center and the west side.

The first phase of the project, focused on the east side, will largely be complete by the end of the year. So far 97 spaces have been added, according to a city news release. Thirty-three spots for street parking and 64 for parking lots also were created.

The parking lot north of the Crown Point Library was expanded from 22 spaces to 60; 16 on-street spots were created in front of the Super Bowl at 218 S. East St.; 17 angled street parking spots were completed in front of the police and fire department; and four spaces were added to the police parking lot, including online exchange and child visitation exchange spots.

During a presentation in March to the City Council, American Structurepoint emphasized the importance of walkability and wayfinding. To make pedestrian walkways safer, bump outs have been added to the intersections of Main and Clark streets as well as to the east side of East Street, connecting the post office to Parry Court.

Clark Street was also made into a one-way road heading west into the square, and a right-turn lane was added on East Street, heading east on Clark.

Later this year or possibly this spring, more angled street parking will be added along Main Street. In addition, a southbound left-turn lane and northbound right- and left-turn lanes onto North Street will be added to Main Street.

The post office parking lot will be expanded this spring. The city plans on increasing the lot from 88 spots to 159. To help lead pedestrians to the downtown square, a brick pedestrian gateway will be constructed near the post office. The gateway will include an archway over East Street.

Wayfinding signage will be added throughout the project.

“Our downtown area relies heavily on the success of our local business owners," Mayor Pete Land said in the news release. "These parking improvements not only provide additional opportunities for people to patronize those businesses but protects the investment of those local mom-and-pop establishments."

The second and third phases of the project will look to expand parking in the heart of the downtown and west of Bulldog Park.