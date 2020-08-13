Crown Point's Zach Plesac upset with portrayal after COVID-19 violation, tests negative

Plesac maintains his actions weren't malicious and that he and Clevinger practiced social distancing when they were with a small group at dinner and then afterward. Plesac said he has twice tested negative for the virus and understands the risks he took by going out.

While he didn't deny breaking the team's code of conduct implemented to keep players safe, Plesac said reports about him and Clevinger have not been fair.

“The media is terrible, man,” Plesac said in the video. “They do some evil things to create stories and make things sound better and make things sound worse."

Plesac said he and Clevinger were within CDC guidelines when they left the team hotel and were never with "more than eight people the entire night.”

He feels he and Clevinger are being cast as "bad teammates, bad people and dragged across the mud.”

Plesac said he understands the risks with COVID-19 and that his brother has Type 1 Diabetes and his mother is a nurse.