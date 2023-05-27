Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CROWN POINT — Gentlemen, and ladies, start your engines.

No, it was not the start of the Indianapolis 500. It was its precursor.

Drivers lined up Saturday at the Lake County Fairgrounds for the annual Cobe Cup Cruise. Sponsored by The Regional Streeters Car Club, it went from Crown Point to Cedar Lake to Lowell, then back to the fairgrounds.

Pat Maggi, president of the Regional Streeters, estimated his group has been sponsoring the cruise for 25 years.

‘This event has averaged 80 to 90 cars, but with the weather we’re expecting, we’re hoping for 100,” Maggi said.

The 2023 edition topped that number: 102 entries.

Maggi said the cruise is popular because “it’s a get-together, a chance to take your car out on a leisurely cruise.”

The club president added the historical aspect: “We’re reenacting the original race, using the original course.”

With some variations because of road construction, the cruise will cover 23.7 miles.

Candyce Jones of Highland was in her first Cobe Cup, driving a 1973 Porsche her late husband purchased new 50 years ago.

“I wanted to see how many Porsches would be entered,” Jones said. “I love cars. I love the people. It’s fun to take the car out on a beautiful day.”

Entrant Debra Riecken of Crown Point wore military fatigues bearing the name of her uncle, Teddy Peterson, a Vietnam veteran. Peterson served in Southeast Asia during 1956-60. He died in 1967 from exposure to the defoliant Agent Orange.

“This is what this Memorial Day weekend is all about, remembering him and the many people who lost their lives,” she said.

Although she hardly knew her uncle, Riecken noted that riding in her husband’s 1967 Mercury Cougar honored Peterson, who died at home and did not qualify for the Vietnam Memorial Monument Wall.

The original Cobe Race was held in Northwest Indiana in 1909 and 1910. On June 19, 1909, the first major automobile race in the U.S. was held south of the old Lake County Courthouse. Named for Ira M. Cobe, president of the Chicago Automobile Club, the 25-mile contest was the forerunner to the Indy 500.

The 1910 race became a speedway event, rather than a road-course contest, with the second one held in Indianapolis. The Chicago Automobile Club also decided to move the Cobe Cup Race to Chicago for 1911, but, as it turned out, no such race took place in 1911 or thereafter until its revival.

Paul Myers of the Marktown section of East Chicago drove his 1929 Ford Model A town sedan. He said the stock car draws attention wherever it goes, from him doing bank business to passersby along U.S. 30 photographing it.

Also, Myer said, “we’re following the same route as the original race.”

Myers pointed out there were two races in 1909: June 18 in Indianapolis and the Cobe Cup the next day.

Ken Becker of Tinley Park, Illinois, entered his shiny 1956 Buick Special in his first Cobe Cup. Back in the 1950s, he said, Buicks were a status symbol topped only by Cadillacs.

As with so many other drivers, Becker had his Buick in top-clean condition, above and under the hood.

“It takes a lot of work,” he said.

There were plenty of car admirers, including Deb Armstrong of Valparaiso. The member of the Lake County Photography Club was snapping away at the classics.

“For me, it’s about the details and the work they put into these cars," she said. "To keep these cars running for 25 years, it’s daunting. I admire their willingness to do this.”

Bob Lowry of Crown Point has had his 1934 Plymouth Model PL Series X since 1989. “I like that this is an actual cruise. They get the cars out rolling,” he said.

Dave Jendras of Dyer was showing off his 2002 Limited Edition Camara, the 791st of 3,369 made, and he has the paperwork to prove it.

“I’ve had this car 11 years,” he said. “It looks great, runs great, and it’s a great show car. It’s not a daily drive. It goes out when the weather is nice.”

It's his first Cobe Cup. “I just want to see all the cars, especially the older vehicles."

As part of a family affair, Kathy Conley of Crown Point came with son Billy in their 1957 Chevy 210 hardtop. His late father had driven it 20 years in the Cobe Cup, and she’s had the car for 10 years.

“I like that my dad drove this, and we want to keep it in the family,” Kathy said. “We want to keep his memory alive and keep the car as original as possible.”

Billy added: “My grandpas drove this, and I like the way it looks. With the cruise, we go to different places and see everything.”

PHOTOS: Cobe Cup Cruise in Crown Point