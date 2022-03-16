Developer hopes to bring 185 single family rental homes to Crown Point

CROWN POINT — A subdivision consisting of 185 single family rental homes could be coming to Crown Point.

Proposed for 12510 and 12319 Delaware Parkway, the development would sit on 50 acres of land. Fourteen of those acres are currently zoned B-3, Business District, while the rest is R-3, Residential.

The developers, Watermark Properties requested a zone change for the 14 acres to R-3. After ample discussion, the Crown Point Plan Commission passed the rezone, Monday night, with a vote of 5-1. Commissioner Scott Evorik abstained.

In a presentation to the commission, Watermark said the leased homes cater to a wide range of residents, including empty nesters who no longer want to be responsible for home maintenance, young families saving up for a down payment and professionals who relocate for work.

Jon Van De Voorde, director of development for Watermark, said the average age of their residents is 44 and that all maintenance is handled by Watermark Properties.

Watermark homes range in size from two bedrooms that are about 1,200 square feet to four bedrooms that are about 1,981 square feet. The average rent is about $3,000 a month.

Van De Voorde said the average household income for Watermark residents is over $176,200.

“That is a key statistic because households that have that kind of income can very easily afford a down payment," Van De Voorde said "What that tells us is that people are here because they want to be here.”

The Crown Point development would include a dog park, an organic garden, walking trails, a community pool, a clubhouse, game lawns, a playground, a pickleball court and a multi-use barn for events.

Multiple commissioners shared concerns about the fact that the homes would be leased and not purchased. Commissioner Mike Conquest said "with ownership comes vested interest."

Several Crown Point residents also spoke during the public hearing portion of the meeting. Many opposed to the project cited the increased burden additional families would bring Crown Point schools, traffic congestion, the potential that Watermark would one day sell the development and the possible flooding more impervious surfaces would bring to the area.

Watermark representatives said they had no intention of selling the development and that residents stay an average of three years.

Commissioner Laura Sauerman, the sole commissioner to vote against the rezone, said she would prefer the land be zoned PUD, or Planned Unit Development. Under a PUD, if the land was not developed within two years, it would revert back to its original zoning.

Mayor David Uran said the R-3 zoning fits with Crown Point's Comprehensive Plan and that it would fill the city's need for more diversified housing.

"I can't say that I am for this project yet ... but we are not voting on the project, we are voting on a rezone," Plan Commission president John Marshall said.

