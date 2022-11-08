Developer looks to annex 113 acres into southwest edge of Crown Point

CROWN POINT — One hundred and thirteen unincorporated acres on the southwest edge of Crown Point could be annexed into the city, becoming the Hidden Lake subdivision.
DVG Team. Inc. hopes to develop the vacant land at 12600 Cedar Lake Road. No plans have been finalized, but the property would enter the city with a residential zoning and include no more than 181 housing units.
The city worked with Financial Solutions Group to prepare a fiscal plan for the proposed annexation, which would give the city just over $27,000 a year once the development is fully built.
During an Annexation Committee meeting Monday, Councilwoman Carol Drasga, R-5, raised concerns about septic problems at the nearby Lawndale subdivision. She said the property has had issues with seepage and odor for decades.
“Because of the history, I have grave concerns," Drasga said.
The preliminary plan calls for the county to spend $25 million of its $94 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to construct the sewer improvements and connect the homes to the Crown Point water treatment system.
Drasga said she would support the annexation as long as the city has a "strong commitment" from the county. The committee gave the project a favorable recommendation. Later Monday, the City Council unanimously voted to carry the annexation over into a second reading.
Lennar Homes presented plans last June for creating a 180-lot subdivision on the property. The project, called Hidden Grove, received positive feedback from the Plan Commission but never got past a concept plan.
During the annexation meeting, Councilwoman Dawn Stokes, D-2, said she would like to see a park incorporated into the development.
