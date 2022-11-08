Developer looks to annex 113 acres into southwest edge of Crown Point

The preliminary plan calls for the county to spend $25 million of its $94 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to construct the sewer improvements and connect the homes to the Crown Point water treatment system.

Drasga said she would support the annexation as long as the city has a "strong commitment" from the county. The committee gave the project a favorable recommendation. Later Monday, the City Council unanimously voted to carry the annexation over into a second reading.

Lennar Homes presented plans last June for creating a 180-lot subdivision on the property. The project, called Hidden Grove, received positive feedback from the Plan Commission but never got past a concept plan.

During the annexation meeting, Councilwoman Dawn Stokes, D-2, said she would like to see a park incorporated into the development.