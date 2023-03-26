CROWN POINT — On a chilly, rainy March morn 89 years ago, the notorious bank robber John Dillinger, Public Enemy No. 1, ate breakfast at the supposedly escape-proof Lake County Jail in Crown Point and then was moved to an open corridor for exercise with the other inmates.

He lay in wait while jail turnkey Sam Cahoon unlocked the door to the cell block.

Dillinger jammed a wooden gun into his gut. He threatened to put a bullet in him. Cahoon did what he was told.

The rest, as they say, is history. Dillinger staged one of the most daring and infamous jailbreaks in American history.

The Old Sheriff's House Foundation has been doing more restoration work to preserve the historic site of Dillinger's escape. It's about to kick off another season of programming at the Old Sheriff's House and Lake County Jail at 226 S. Main St. in Crown Point, starting with an art fair and presentation by a clairvoyant medium next month.

"When they had the Dillinger Museum in the courthouse, it was controversial because some people said it was glorifying a criminal and there was no need to talk about a criminal," said Sandy Boyd, president of the Old Sheriff's House Foundation. "But it's part of our history. There's so much history in the Old Sheriff's House and Jail."

The historic site also holds secrets. Unanswered questions remain about Dillinger's escape from the Old Lake County Jail in March 1934.

"The truth is lost to history whether it was a wooden gun or a real gun," Boyd said. "Lillian Holley, the sheriff at the time, suggested a gun was smuggled in to him. ... He and some of the other inmates claimed he whittled a gun, either out of a washboard or out of soap. It's all lost to history. A lot of different books have different theories."

No one had ever previously escaped from the Lake County Jail.

Dillinger was sent there after allegedly gunning down patrolman William Patrick O'Malley when the Dillinger gang robbed the First National Bank in downtown East Chicago with Tommy guns concealed in music cases. O'Malley shot Dillinger, who was wearing a bulletproof vest.

"The Dillinger gang robbed police stations to get guns and bulletproof vests for their bank robberies," Boyd said.

Bullet holes from the robbery remained visible in the doorway of the bank until it was torn down in 2003 to make way for a Walgreens pharmacy.

Dillinger got away with $20,000 from the bank robbery and made his way to Arizona, where he was eventually tracked down and arrested. He was extradited to Northwest Indiana, where he had previously served a lengthy prison term at the state penitentiary in Michigan City.

"Dillinger was brought into criminal cell blocks that were built as an addition in 1929," Boyd said. "They were state-of-the-art and fairly new in 1934. James 'Fur' Sammons, one of Al Capone's top hitmen, was kept there and nothing happened. Security was critical, especially with the Dillinger gang, which was known for jailbreaks."

The Lake County and Porter County sheriff's departments both lent Tommy guns to the jail so it would be ready if the Dillinger gang tried anything. Instead, Dillinger and fellow inmate Herbert Youngblood, his accomplice in the jailbreak, stole the Thompson submachine guns when they made their escape.

Youngblood potentially faced the electric chair. Other inmates originally planned to escape but feared that Dillinger's reputation would put targets on their backs.

"The other inmates were going to escape but changed their minds and went back to their cells," Boyd said. "They feared the FBI would come to get them too if they were with Dillinger."

Dillinger ordered Cahoon to call over other jailers, starting with Deputy Ernest Blunk, who took the prisoner's fingerprints. Dillinger and Youngblood ended up locking up 14 jailers, including the warden, in cells one by one by calling them over and sticking the wooden gun in their backs.

"Blunk called them to come back to the cell block and they rounded them all up," she said. "He was questioned extensively afterward and never confessed or was convicted of any conspiracy."

They kept Blunk as a hostage and made their way out to the garage on Main Street, running through downtown Crown Point with machine guns in hand. They asked for the fastest car, which happened to be Lillian Holley's 1933 Ford V-8.

Dillinger and Youngblood disabled the other cars in the garage by tampering with the distributor caps so they couldn't be followed. They also took mechanic Ed Saeger hostage while making their getaway.

They drove to St. John in the rain and snow, stopping to put chains on the tires. They then released the hostages, allegedly giving Saeger a few bucks to head back to Crown Point.

Dillinger and Youngblood made their way to Chicago, which Boyd said may have been a fatal mistake.

"Crossing state lines made it a federal offense," she said. "The FBI came after him. Four months later, he was gunned down by FBI agents at the Biograph Theater in Chicago."

Youngblood also was shot dead by police just a few weeks later in Port Huron, Michigan.

Many questions lingered for years, like why Dillinger wasn't in solitary confinement, why the warden's wife called in the wrong plate number and why Cahoon was allowed to open the cell without any guards present.

"He was like Otis on Andy Griffith," Boyd said. "He was responsible for cleanup and mopping up the place."

Dillinger's escape haunted Crown Point for years.

"There was a lot of public outcry," Boyd said. "People sent letters to Clown Point, Indiana, and Wooden Gun, Indiana, and the post office delivered them. For a long time, nobody talked about it."

The jailbreak also tarnished the reputation of Holley, who became Indiana's first female sheriff after her husband Roy Holley was killed when responding to a property dispute and she was asked to finish out his term. She had to send her twin girls away to go to school.

"She still had such grace. She's one of my role models," Boyd said. "She finished her term of office, bought the Holley house and continued to live her life in Crown Point. She helped fix the clock on the courthouse and lived to 103 years old when she died in 1993. She was amazing."

The Old Sheriff's House and Lake County Jail has been looking for somewhere to potentially display Holley's car, which recently made a homecoming during a parade in 2021 after it was recovered from a private owner in Maine. But the garage is occupied and a property that would have been perfect for the display got snapped up off the market, Boyd said.

The Old Sheriff's House Foundation has recently completed more work to restore the building. It redid the upstairs, restored the plaster, and painted the floors, the bathroom and the master bedroom. It installed new windows, did tuckpointing and completed structural work on the building.

The nonprofit restoration group also installed a new timeline in the museum portion explaining the history, including the term of every sheriff to serve there between 1888 and 1958. Boyd continues to make new discoveries during her research, such as that Gary serial killer Anna Cunningham and the notorious gangster Frank McErlane were imprisoned there.

McErlane was a rival of Capone's who was credited as the first person to introduce the Tommy gun to Chicago. He was locked up after shooting prominent Crown Point attorney Thaddeus S. Fancher in the head at random, Boyd said.

McErlane was challenged to prove his marksmanship, and Fancher, for whom Fancher Lake at the Lake County Fairgrounds is named, happened to be sitting at the other end of the bar. He was never convicted of the murder after the main witness was beaten to death.

"Our proximity to Chicago made us a nest of crime over here," Boyd said.

The Old Sheriff's House Foundation offers tours of the Old Sheriff's House and Lake County Jail between May and September, typically on Saturdays and by appointment. It hosts ghost tours and a haunted house around Halloween.

On April 22 and 23, it will host its second annual NWI Art Show from 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. More than 30 artists will display and sell paintings, photography, pottery, ceramics and crafts.

"There's a huge variety," Boyd said. "It's upstairs in the big cellblock. You can walk right into the cells. There's nothing like it."

The event is free to the public, but the Old Sheriff's House Foundation will accept donations to pay for the historic preservation. It also will sell lunch boxes with hot dogs and chips that can be eaten outside in a grassy area to raise funds.

That weekend clairvoyant medium Rebecca Foster will do a presentation on the third floor from 3 to 5 p.m. April 22. Tickets are available at godstool.com or at the door.

On May 27, the foundation will have a concert with live rock music, a cash bar and finger food. Boyd expects the yet-to-be-announced band will play a cover of Elvis Presley's "Jailhouse Rock" given the venue.

People also are welcome to attend the annual members meeting at 6 p.m. April 5 if they're interested in joining the cause and becoming members of the preservationist group.

"We are privately owned and raise all our own funds," Boyd said. "Everything goes back to the restoration work." For more information, visit oldsheriffshouse.org or find Old Sheriff's House Foundation on Facebook