Driver extricated, 2 airlifted from crash in Crown Point, fire chief says

CROWN POINT — Two trauma patients were airlifted following a crash on U.S. 231 in Crown Point Monday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m. first responders were called to a passenger car that had crashed at U.S. 231 and East 129th Avenue, said Crown Point Fire Rescue Chief Dave Crane.

It was described as a heavy impact crash that caused sizable damage to the vehicle and injured two occupants inside, Crane said. The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle after being trapped inside, firefighters reported.

Both the driver and passenger were airlifted to a Chicago trauma hospital for injuries. At this time, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol was a factor in the wreck.

Lake County Sheriff's Department is investigating the crash and limited information was available on the incident.

