E-commerce business park could be coming to Crown Point

CROWN POINT — A developer of e-commerce business parks is eyeing 250 acres of land on the southeast edge of Crown Point.

Hillwood Investment Properties, a Texas-based company focused on industrial real estate development, is partnering with Mississippi Parkway Partners to transform the vacant land bordered by Iowa Street to the east, Interstate 65 to the west, East 137th Avenue to the south and ending just south of 129th Avenue to the north. Jeff Ban, principal with the engineering firm DVG Team, representing Mississippi Parkway Partners, said the goal is to create a "best in class business park" that will bring new jobs and create a strong tax base.

Hillwood develops business parks across the globe, partnering with companies to fill the developments once they are built. Hillwood Executive Vice President Don Schoenheider said that because there is currently a lot of demand for industrial parks, Hillwood has been able to fill developments in a matter of months.

Schoenheider said Hillwood will start by building one or two speculative buildings to attract companies and then add additional structures as needed.

"We are looking in a crystal ball trying to figure out what we need to develop in order to meet the needs of the marketplace," Schoenheider said. "The goal of this project, with the buildings we build and the park environment we create, will be to not only attract the employers and the tenants but also to help them attract employees."

In October, the land was rezoned from a mix of B-3 business and R-1 residential to BP-1 business park. The next phase will be the primary platting process, and Ban said the area will likely be subdivided into three sections for the initial developments. The plan is to build the project out in four phases, developing about 60 acres at a time. Schoenheider said they would like to begin the first phase within the year.

The project will start with the creation of Mississippi Parkway, a road connecting Iowa Street and U.S. 231. The road will be the "spine" of the project, allowing developers to build along it and giving delivery trucks and employees access, Schoenheider explained. The initial phase will also include the creation of a drainage basin in the northeast corner of the property and the speculative buildings, which will be located on the north side of the parkway.

The Crown Point Plan Commission gathered Tuesday evening for a special meeting to give feedback on the plan. Commissioner Mike Conquest called the project "one of the biggest developments and maybe one of the most impactful developments that has hit Crown Point in a long time.”

Commissioners Laura Sauerman, Scott Evorik and Dan Rohaley asked that the business park not look too industrial, with Sauerman explaining that she did not want the entrance to look like "a truck stop."

The entries would include sidewalks, exercise stations and aesthetically pleasing landscaping, Schoenheider said.

“Our projects are designed to not only be functional but to be attractive and fit well in the community," Schoenheider said. "The one thing we won't do is compromise on quality; we won't compromise on how this looks, how it performs, because it is going to be here a long time. ... The demand is not even keeping up with the supply, so we need to go as fast as we can because the window is wide open, and we think this site, this community, this location can be incredibly successful in what we're trying to do."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.