Family escapes house fire in Crown Point; community collecting donations for residents

CROWN POINT — Community members are gathering donations to help a family of three who lost belongings in a house fire.
Around 5 p.m. Wednesday first responders were called to the home in the area of Las Olas Drive and Maxwell Street in Crown Point.
Crown Point Fire Rescue Chief Dave Crane said the residents were able to escape the fire safely and no one was injured.
With the help of other fire departments, Crane said the flames were quickly extinguished. The chief thanked the firefighters from other communities that came to Crown Point’s aid.
On Wednesday night Cafe Fresco Owner Breanne Zolfo immediately began collecting donations for the family of three, whom she said was displaced from their home and are temporarily staying at family member's house.
Clothing is needed, including: women's 3XL size tops and bottoms; men's 3XL tops and size 44 pants with 29/30 length; and size large female tops and female size 12 pants, Zolfo said.
Zolfo said donations can be dropped off at Cafe Fresco, 1 North Court St. in Crown Point, during business hours of 7 a.m to 6 p.m. Thursday.
Alejandro Martinez
Andrew Kenneth Dolan
Anthony Lee
Barbara Hoy
Briana Wallace
Carrol Lewis
Christopher Fields
Ciara Jasmine Sanders
Cierra Kelly
Cruz Valenzuela
David Gant
Demontea Dajon Hines
Derek Christopher Camp
Gerardo Rosado
Guillermina Hernandez
Harold Kuntz
Jacob Dolan
James Andrew
Jashua Mearday
Jesus Munoz
Joseph Westbrook
Julius Barocio
Kameron Rice
Kayla Sade Rainey
Kelvin Fuller
Kenneth Eden Nuzzo
Kyle Persenaire
Luis Navarro
Marc Klemoff
Marcel Young
Marko Vukasin
Matthew Aris Psimos
Maurice Thomas
Miguel Ledesma
Myles Graham
Nicholas Willoughby
Omar Ambriz
Patrick John Kelley
Paul Williams
Peter Leech
Ralph Alexander
Robert Quintanilla
Romell Cooper
Rose Johnson
Steven Powell
Theresa Sands
Thomas Spivey
Timothy I. Green
Timothy Lee Gaffney
Timothy Willis
Tyler Lenard Mabry
Victor Rodriguez
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!