Family escapes house fire in Crown Point; community collecting donations for residents
Family escapes house fire in Crown Point; community collecting donations for residents

Family escapes fire in Crown Point home

Firefighters quickly worked to extinguish a fire that broke out in a family home in Crown Point. 

 Provided

CROWN POINT — Community members are gathering donations to help a family of three who lost belongings in a house fire. 

Around 5 p.m. Wednesday first responders were called to the home in the area of Las Olas Drive and Maxwell Street in Crown Point.

Crown Point Fire Rescue Chief Dave Crane said the residents were able to escape the fire safely and no one was injured.

With the help of other fire departments, Crane said the flames were quickly extinguished. The chief thanked the firefighters from other communities that came to Crown Point’s aid.

On Wednesday night Cafe Fresco Owner Breanne Zolfo immediately began collecting donations for the family of three, whom she said was displaced from their home and are temporarily staying at family member's house. 

Clothing is needed, including: women's 3XL size tops and bottoms; men's 3XL tops and size 44 pants with 29/30 length; and size large female tops and female size 12 pants, Zolfo said. 

Zolfo said donations can be dropped off at Cafe Fresco, 1 North Court St. in Crown Point, during business hours of 7 a.m to 6 p.m. Thursday. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

