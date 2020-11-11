Family escapes house fire in Crown Point; community collecting donations for residents

CROWN POINT — Community members are gathering donations to help a family of three who lost belongings in a house fire.

Around 5 p.m. Wednesday first responders were called to the home in the area of Las Olas Drive and Maxwell Street in Crown Point.

Crown Point Fire Rescue Chief Dave Crane said the residents were able to escape the fire safely and no one was injured.

With the help of other fire departments, Crane said the flames were quickly extinguished. The chief thanked the firefighters from other communities that came to Crown Point’s aid.

On Wednesday night Cafe Fresco Owner Breanne Zolfo immediately began collecting donations for the family of three, whom she said was displaced from their home and are temporarily staying at family member's house.

Clothing is needed, including: women's 3XL size tops and bottoms; men's 3XL tops and size 44 pants with 29/30 length; and size large female tops and female size 12 pants, Zolfo said.