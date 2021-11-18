Finish line in sight for Crown Point bike trail project

CROWN POINT — A 900-foot stretch of 6-foot-tall PVC fencing is all that stands between Crown Point completing the first phase of the city's new bike trail project.

Earlier this year, the city was awarded $2.98 million through Indiana's Next Level Trails grant program to complete a regional project to expand the Pennsy Greenway, as well as start the Veterans Memorial Trail.

The Crown Point Board of Works voted at Wednesday's meeting to approve Fence Masters' bid to install fencing along a stretch of the trail that runs through the Crown Point Sportsplex on North Street. The original Fence Masters bid was $40,357, but the company dropped the price to $35,552 with the condition the project is completed this year. Crown Point received two other bids for the project, one from Reeve's Fence Services for $35,859.77 and one from Northwest Indiana Fence Co. for $31,000.

Though Northwest Indiana Fence Co. had the bid with the smallest price tag, Crown Point Engineering Superintendent Doug Brite said Fence Masters has a "good rapport with the city."