CROWN POINT — A fire ripped through a house on Alice Street in Crown Point late Monday afternoon.

An older woman was removed from the home by firefighters. It is unknown if anyone else was in the structure.

Fire departments from Crown Point, Cedar Lake, Merrillville, Lakes of the Four Seasons, Lake Hills and Lowell responded to the blaze.

More information on the fire and its cause will be available Tuesday, according to the Crown Point Fire Department.

