First United Methodist unveils new warming, cooling center in Crown Point

CROWN POINT — Sunny skies ushered in a "miraculous" day for the city.
On Thursday afternoon, First United Methodist Church unveiled a new warming and cooling center at 352 S. Main St., which was made possible through public and private collaboration, Senior Pastor Mark Wilkins said.
"I don't want to make this an overstatement, but this moment honestly does feel a little bit miraculous to me," Wilkins said. "Because as a congregation, we never saw this one coming at least when we did."
Wilkins explained the idea for the center came up about a year and a half ago on "one of those typical, January Northwest Indiana days, when the wind comes directly from the Arctic Circle."
The weather, he said, left residents without electricity, and city officials looking for a warm place for residents to go. However, without power or light, the church couldn't become a safe haven.
Over the coming months, Wilkins worked to secure a generator for the church to help people in their "worst of all possible moments."
Initially, Wilkins thought the generator would be a five- to 10-year project for the congregation — "then the miracles started rolling in," he said.
"What I love about this moment is this is what happens when the state, and a great municipality, and a nonprofit can all come together with a common purpose and that purpose, to draw the shortest line possible, is simply to provide light where there is darkness and warm where there is cold," Wilkins said.
The project is a combined effort with Crown Point Emergency Management Agency, the Indiana Office of Energy Development, Legacy Environmental Services, Inc., and First United Methodist Church, Wilkins said in a release.
The church also received a $35,000 grant from South Shore Clean Cities in partnership with the Indiana Office of Energy Development, he said.
Crown Point Mayor David Uran said it takes a team effort to make projects such as the warming and cooling center happen.
"Anytime we pick that phone up and we talk to Mark and his team here, if they can't do something, they try to figure out something, how they can do it. It's never no," Uran said.
Uran said the center will be able to help the community when Mother Nature is unpredictable.
"Our tagline is building a strong community from within, and you're seeing that today based on the partnerships and the members that you've mentioned here today," he added.
Demonstrators rally outside Valparaiso post office to protest USPS changes
VALPARAISO — Drivers honked and waved in support of the U.S. Postal Service as more than a dozen protesters waved signs Saturday in support of voting by mail and keeping the 245-year-old public agency afloat.
Jon Groth was one of the first to show up at the Valparaiso Post Office Saturday morning to show his support for the postal service.
Groth served in the Army from 1970 to 1972, stationed in Germany, he said. Members of the military cast absentee ballots by mail.
“I’ve sent mail from Africa, from Europe, and I can’t remember anything ever getting lost,” he said.
Reactions Saturday morning included “a lot of thumbs up and waves,” Groth said. “I haven’t gotten the finger yet.”
A few drivers rolled down their windows and yelled, “Trump 2020.”
President Donald Trump has railed against voting by mail, saying it creates too many opportunities for fraud. He has not presented evidence in support of his claim.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, appointed by Trump, is heavily invested in USPS competitors. Under his leadership, the postal service has removed a number of mail drop boxes throughout the nation and dismantled electronic sorting machines.
Some Americans have complained that mail delivery is being slowed, delaying prescriptions and other essential mail.
Susan Swarner, on the Valparaiso Democratic Committee, stressed the importance of protecting the mail service during the pandemic, especially with the presidential election this year.
In Indiana, an absentee ballot that doesn’t arrive by noon on Election Day isn’t counted, regardless of the postmark.
“We need to save our post office. It’s an iconic American system that has worked well for many years,” Sue Anderson said.
Changes are being made without any science or statistics or data offered in support, she said.
“I don’t know how you can have a democracy unless you can vote,” said Terry Anderson, Sue’s husband.
“I’m sympathetic to reducing post office costs in line with the reduced mail volume since the invention of email,” Lou Denkle said, but he criticized “the arrival of all this magical cost-cutting” without providing reasons for the actions.
“It appears to be voter suppression in a different way,” he said.
“I’m very much against the privatization of essential services in this country,” Drew Wenger said.
Valparaiso Democrats are sending a mailer to registered voters to detail how to ask for an absentee ballot, he said.
“I guarantee you it’s going to be a very high turnout election year,” Wenger said.
A record number of absentee ballots were cast in Porter County this spring, more than 15 times the 941 cast in 2016.
Indiana is one of a handful of states that require absentee voters to provide a reason they can’t vote in person. That rule was waived for the primary but not for the general election.
Wenger said voting in person is problematic for the elderly because it increases their risk of exposure to COVID-19. The majority of poll workers are older, too.
“A lot of them cancel last minute,” he said.
Carol McCreery and Frances Saar are voting absentee or early this year because they are planning to be poll workers. Saar has worked the polls for the past 20 or so elections, she said.
“I think it’s terrible, because it will interfere with the election, and they’re doing this intentionally, in my mind,” McCreery said.
“For those seniors confined to home, the mail is very important to us,” Saar said. “It’s kind of fun to get those little surprise packages in the mail.”
