First United Methodist unveils new warming, cooling center in Crown Point

CROWN POINT — Sunny skies ushered in a "miraculous" day for the city.

On Thursday afternoon, First United Methodist Church unveiled a new warming and cooling center at 352 S. Main St., which was made possible through public and private collaboration, Senior Pastor Mark Wilkins said.

"I don't want to make this an overstatement, but this moment honestly does feel a little bit miraculous to me," Wilkins said. "Because as a congregation, we never saw this one coming at least when we did."

Wilkins explained the idea for the center came up about a year and a half ago on "one of those typical, January Northwest Indiana days, when the wind comes directly from the Arctic Circle."

The weather, he said, left residents without electricity, and city officials looking for a warm place for residents to go. However, without power or light, the church couldn't become a safe haven.

Over the coming months, Wilkins worked to secure a generator for the church to help people in their "worst of all possible moments."

Initially, Wilkins thought the generator would be a five- to 10-year project for the congregation — "then the miracles started rolling in," he said.