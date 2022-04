Former Bears featured in fundraiser for Crown Point police

CROWN POINT — In an effort to outfit Crown Point officers with updated bullet-proof vests, a fundraising dinner was launched featuring former Bears players.

At 6 p.m. Friday the event, Bears and Badges, will be held at the Halls of Justice at 220 South Main St. in Crown Point.

The fundraising dinner includes an appearance by former Bears players Kevin Butler and Chris Zorich, who will speak at the event and meet with guests.

The fundraiser was put into motion by First United Methodist Church and other community partners to benefit the Crown Point Police Department, which is currently seeking funds to be used for a federal matching grant to acquire updated bulletproof vests.

Bullet proof vests' full effectiveness expires after five years of use, causing the need to ensure they are replaced for safety.

The fundraiser cited statistics to underline the need for the protective equipment, stating that on average an officer is killed in the line of duty every five days in the U.S., and that in 2021, 314 officers had been fatally shot in the nation.

The cost is $50 per ticket and individuals can also purchase extra tickets to donate to a Crown Point officer. More information can be found at fumccp.org/bearsandbadges/.

