Former Crown Point Family Fun Center becoming a sports complex

CROWN POINT — Once known for mini golf and go-karts, the former Crown Point Family Fun Center is being transformed into a sports complex.

Located near the Crown Point Dog Park at 1301 Merrillville Road, the Crown Point Family Fun Center officially closed in 2019. In fall 2021, the Great Lakes Sports Hub began to renovate the space.

Owned by former pro baseball player Bobby Morris, Great Lakes Sports Hub runs different sporting camps and training sessions, largely focused on baseball and softball. In the spring, a new parking lot was completed at the 8.5-acre site. Registration for camps is currently open.

During a Monday night meeting, the Crown Point Plan Commission saw a site development plan detailing Morris' future plans for the sports complex. Designs included removing the old mini golf course and the go-kart course, fixing up the iconic dome and renovating the existing building.

About 4,300 square feet will be added to the current 5,00-square-foot building.

Eventually, the outdoor portion of the property may include a practice field, volleyball courts and a space for Wiffle ball. However, representatives from Great Lakes Sports Hub would have to go before the Plan Commission again before any final decisions are made.

According the Great Lakes Sports Hub website, the air-supported dome is 33,000 square feet.

The Plan Commission unanimously approved the site plan.

“I’m just glad to see that the properties being repurposed," Commissioner Chad Jeffries said. "It served Crown Point well for a lot of years.”

