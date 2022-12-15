 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story urgent

Former Crown Point Family Fun Center becoming a sports complex

  • 0
Great Lakes Sports Hub

The Great Lakes Sports Hub replaced the Crown Point Family Fun Center. 

CROWN POINT — Once known for mini golf and go-karts, the former Crown Point Family Fun Center is being transformed into a sports complex. 

Located near the Crown Point Dog Park at 1301 Merrillville Road, the Crown Point Family Fun Center officially closed in 2019. In fall 2021, the Great Lakes Sports Hub began to renovate the space. 

Owned by former pro baseball player Bobby Morris, Great Lakes Sports Hub runs different sporting camps and training sessions, largely focused on baseball and softball. In the spring, a new parking lot was completed at the 8.5-acre site. Registration for camps is currently open. 

During a Monday night meeting, the Crown Point Plan Commission saw a site development plan detailing Morris' future plans for the sports complex. Designs included removing the old mini golf course and the go-kart course, fixing up the iconic dome and renovating the existing building. 

People are also reading…

About 4,300 square feet will be added to the current 5,00-square-foot building.

Great Lakes Sports Hub

The site plan includes removing the mini golf and go-kart courses. 

Eventually, the outdoor portion of the property may include a practice field, volleyball courts and a space for Wiffle ball. However, representatives from Great Lakes Sports Hub would have to go before the Plan Commission again before any final decisions are made. 

According the Great Lakes Sports Hub website, the air-supported dome is 33,000 square feet. 

The Plan Commission unanimously approved the site plan. 

Great Lakes Sports hub

This rendering shows what the building will look like after it is renovated and expanded. 

“I’m just glad to see that the properties being repurposed," Commissioner Chad Jeffries said. "It served Crown Point well for a lot of years.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Interest rates, retail sales push markets lower

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts