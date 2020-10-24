Free COVID testing at Lake County Health Department extended

CROWN POINT — A free drive-thru COVID test site’s services have been extended in Crown Point.

Officials announced Saturday the site outside the Lake County Health Department at 2900 West 93rd Avenue in Crown Point will remain open in the upcoming week.

Testing at the location was originally set to end at 6 p.m. Saturday, but service has been extended from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Oct. 31, the health department said.

The site is open to those who live or work in Indiana and are 2 years of age or older. The test is free and no appointment is needed.

Children ages 2 to 11 years old will receive a nasal swab, in which each nostril is swabbed for two to three seconds. Officials said the test does not hurt and patients may feel a slight tickle.

A longer swab will be used for those ages 12 and older, known as the PCR test, in which the swab reaches deep into the sinuses.