 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free COVID testing at Lake County Health Department extended
alert urgent

Free COVID testing at Lake County Health Department extended

{{featured_button_text}}
Lake County Health Department testing FILE

In this Times file photo, Briana Polter, a medic with the U.S. National Guard, places a COVID-19 test into a cooler in the parking lot of the Lake County Health Department.

 Mary Freda, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — A free drive-thru COVID test site’s services have been extended in Crown Point.

Officials announced Saturday the site outside the Lake County Health Department at 2900 West 93rd Avenue in Crown Point will remain open in the upcoming week.

Testing at the location was originally set to end at 6 p.m. Saturday, but service has been extended from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Oct. 31, the health department said.

The site is open to those who live or work in Indiana and are 2 years of age or older. The test is free and no appointment is needed.

Children ages 2 to 11 years old will receive a nasal swab, in which each nostril is swabbed for two to three seconds. Officials said the test does not hurt and patients may feel a slight tickle.

A longer swab will be used for those ages 12 and older, known as the PCR test, in which the swab reaches deep into the sinuses.

“While we often hear that this test ‘stabs your brain,’ in reality it's not necessarily a pleasant experience, however after the fact, many people say such claims are highly exaggerated,” said Martin Stevens, administrator of the Lake County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency. “If you're truly terrified of this test, you can request the test reserved for ages 2 to 11, based on availability, but your best route truly is the PCR.”

The results of the test will be sent to patients via email or text.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Coming Saturday: Riding Shotgun with Crown Point’s Daniel Lee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts