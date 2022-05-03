'Future of healthcare': Residential assisted living facility coming to Crown Point

CROWN POINT — Jenna Wheeler believes that small, residential assisted living facilities are "the future of health care." That is why she wants to create the Caring Villa in her hometown.

After working with seniors in nursing homes and hospitals for nine years, Wheeler has seen the need for one-on-one elderly care. She wants to open a 5,000 square-foot, ranch-style facility that would focus on creating a "home-like" ambiance for residents.

Located at 109 and 111 N. John St., the facility would house up to 12 residents in a residential setting. The area is zoned R-3, residential; the City Council unanimously voted to approve Wheeler's special use request during a Monday night meeting. Wheeler owns the property at 111 N. John St. and has signed an agreement with the owner of 109 N. John. She plans on demolishing both structures and rebuilding.

The Crown Point Board of Zoning Appeals gave the project a favorable recommendation in March.

At Caring Villa, the caregiver-to-resident ratio would be 1:6 during the day and 1:12 at night. Larger facilities have ratios of 1:20. "We are thinking quality versus quantity," Wheeler said during the March BZA meeting. She would own the facility and would act as the manager.

Caring Villa would consist of 10 rooms, with two that are larger to accommodate couples that want to live together. The facility would have large closets, private bathrooms, a big, communal kitchen, a laundry room, an office and an offsite building for events.

Services would include housekeeping, meal preparation, monthly outings, partnerships with local churches, transportation to medical appointments, exercise and wellness activities and wheelchair-accessible gardening. Wheeler also said the facility would hire home health care agencies if needed.

Qualifying tenants would be seniors who need help completing three or more daily activities but are still relatively "high functioning," Wheeler said. If residents began to need additional services, a family care meeting would be organized to help connect tenants with other facilities. Caring Villas would also be across the street from the Colonial Nursing Home.

Councilman Chad Jeffries, D-1, said he would not usually support locating a business like Caring Villa in a residential neighborhood. However, because the facility will be "at the back door" of Colonial Nursing home, he said he is supportive.

Caring Villas would be unlicensed, meaning caregivers would not be able to administer medication, though Wheeler said becoming licensed could be "a goal in the future."

Mayor David Uran expressed his support, saying Caring Villa would provide "somebody the opportunity to live in a home with a good quality of care and that is outstanding.”

Wheeler said seniors are often scared when they first move to nursing homes or assisted livings, a feeling she hopes to alleviate at Caring Villa.

"Our elderly are one population that are forgotten about and I want to make sure that we can bring the best care to them," Wheeler said. "I want to make this process easier for families, I want to make it easier for the residents and just provide a very home-like feeling for them."

