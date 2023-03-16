CROWN POINT — The gang at Off Square Brewing is walking around with a little less hair today, but there’s a good reason. They had a good cause.

Just ask cancer survivors Makenzie Hon, 10, and Haven James, 6. The Crown Point girls have benefited from cancer research supported by St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

The microbrewery ran a Bald for a Cause fundraiser Thursday for St. Baldrick’s to support research for childhood cancer. Over the years, the foundation has raised hundreds of millions of dollars.

Makenzie, a third grader at Solon Robinson School, acquired acute myeloid leukemia from a stem-cell donor. She was born with severe combined immunodeficiency and diagnosed with leukemia at age 5. Technically not in remission, the girl will need a bone marrow biopsy in June.

Haven, a kindergartner at Eisenhower School, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at age 4. She is in maintenance therapy, taking oral chemotherapy daily and spinal and intravenous chemo every 12 weeks. If all goes as planned, she will be considered cured June 10.

The girls received gifts from the brewery and met the men who braved the shears. Among the first was Jake Cardin of Wheatfield. He lost an uncle to cancer, and his girlfriend lost a father and grandmother to the disease.

“In high school I had my head shaved for a buddy who had cancer so I could look like him,” Cardin said.

Barb Smrecansky, general manager of the microbrewery, said this was Off Square’s first St. Baldrick’s event, although it is involved in other charities.

“We love to give back, and this is something right up our alley,” she said. “The more we can raise, the more for research and the better chance they have of stopping cancer.”

Smrecansky said Off Square’s goal of $5,000 could well be doubled.

The idea for the benefit came from an Off Square patron, Cory Critser, whose inspiration came from a cousin’s husband who had cancer.

“When he was going through chemo,” Critser recalled, “everything changed and was different.”

Cosmetologists Kaylie Asher and Rachel Eizenga of SportClips in Crown Point and Kimberly Hanson-Brzezinski of Pure Envy Salon & Spa in St. John are no strangers to St. Baldrick’s.

“There’s a drama to it,” Asher said. “There are some brave souls, and they’re doing it for a good cause.”

Hanson-Brzezinski did her first St. Baldrick’s benefit 14 years ago, and she was hooked.

“It’s an incredible experience,” she said. “There’s no way I could ever not do it.”

A day earlier, Haven James was the honor person at the St. Baldrick’s fundraiser hosted by Crown Point High School. Several area schools, including Eisenhower, sent students for a clipping.

Some Off Square employees, including chef Brian Laneve and server-bartender Dan Schiefer, got their hair trimmed. Schieve also said goodbye to his beard.

“It’s definitely a good cause and I wanted to help,” Laneve said.

PHOTOS: Bald for a Cause in Crown Point Bald for a Cause in Crown Point Bald for a Cause in Crown Point Bald for a Cause in Crown Point Bald for a Cause in Crown Point Bald for a Cause in Crown Point Bald for a Cause in Crown Point Bald for a Cause in Crown Point

“I work with kids and this is a good cause,” said Schiefer, who also teaches social studies at Lowell Middle School. “They’re working with kids to find a cure.”