Gary can now use liens to recoup costs of cleaning up private property

The city already uses liens to reimburse costs accrued when cutting grass on private property, Lockett told the council.

Councilman Clorius Lay, D-at large, was concerned about eliminating the city court from the process.

After speaking with the city court judge, Deidre Monroe, Lockett proposed the ordinance be amended to include only unoccupied properties.

"Most of the time, when it’s to the point that we are out cleaning it up, it is an abandoned property," Lockett said Dec. 13 during a Ways and Means Committee meeting. "There’s lots of speculators who buy property in Gary waiting for the come-up one day and don’t care about the condition of the neighborhood or what it does to the neighbors."

Lockett said the city has several landowners who bought a Gary parcel off tax sale but live outside Indiana.

Indiana University Northwest and Lake County government are working an ongoing project detailing the issue of "churners," properties that are tax-delinquent and have appeared at the Tax Certificate Sale and the Lake County Commissioners' Tax Sale multiple times with no bids.

The team found that Lake County has 9,231 churners and that 81% are vacant. Gary is home to the vast majority, 73%, of the churners.

“We know there’s a lot of people that are just cleaning out stuff and setting it out all over the city and don’t care because they have taken the mindset 'this is Gary. I can do it and get away with it.' We have to change things," Councilman Ronald Brewer, D-at large, said during the Dec. 6 council meeting.

The ordinance passed on third and final reading Tuesday at the Common Council meeting. Lay was the sole "no" vote.

The ordinance applies to empty parcels and properties with unoccupied structures.