Gary can now use liens to recoup costs of cleaning up private property

GARY — A newly approved ordinance will allow the city to recoup the cost of cleaning up unoccupied properties through liens.
First introduced during a Dec. 6 Gary Common Council meeting, the ordinance will speed the cleanup-reimbursement process.
“All this is looking to do is to get the city reimbursed for what we are doing already," City Attorney Angela Lockett explained during that meeting.
Previously, the reimbursement process involved the Gary City Court. The recouped money also went directly to the Unsafe Building Law fund, which has specific uses. Under the new ordinance, the money would go into the city's general fund and the city court will not be involved.
Most cleanups are driven by complaints from neighbors, Lockett said. Under the new ordinance, property owners will be given 10 to 60 days to correct the issue before the city cleans up the property. The Gary Law Department will notify the owners again when the lien is placed.
The city already uses liens to reimburse costs accrued when cutting grass on private property, Lockett told the council.
Councilman Clorius Lay, D-at large, was concerned about eliminating the city court from the process.
After speaking with the city court judge, Deidre Monroe, Lockett proposed the ordinance be amended to include only unoccupied properties.
"Most of the time, when it’s to the point that we are out cleaning it up, it is an abandoned property," Lockett said Dec. 13 during a Ways and Means Committee meeting. "There’s lots of speculators who buy property in Gary waiting for the come-up one day and don’t care about the condition of the neighborhood or what it does to the neighbors."
Lockett said the city has several landowners who bought a Gary parcel off tax sale but live outside Indiana.
Indiana University Northwest and Lake County government are working an ongoing project detailing the issue of "churners," properties that are tax-delinquent and have appeared at the Tax Certificate Sale and the Lake County Commissioners' Tax Sale multiple times with no bids.
The team found that Lake County has 9,231 churners and that 81% are vacant. Gary is home to the vast majority, 73%, of the churners.
“We know there’s a lot of people that are just cleaning out stuff and setting it out all over the city and don’t care because they have taken the mindset 'this is Gary. I can do it and get away with it.' We have to change things," Councilman Ronald Brewer, D-at large, said during the Dec. 6 council meeting.
The ordinance passed on third and final reading Tuesday at the Common Council meeting. Lay was the sole "no" vote.
The ordinance applies to empty parcels and properties with unoccupied structures.