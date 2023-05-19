GARY — City departments are gearing up for another summer youth employment program.

Mayor Jerome Prince's administration revived the summer job training initiative last year, with $1.5 million of the city's American Rescue Plan Act funding. Last summer, 100 teens participated in the paid internship program.

Atiya Muhammad, director of the city's Youth Services Bureau, said participants will apprentice with several organizations, including the Gary Housing Authority, the Gary Public Library and the Gary Sanitation Department. They also will participate in interactive workshops, tours and field trips.

The goal of the seven-week program is to expose young people to potential career paths and employers.

The program is open to Gary residents who are 14 to 21 years old; interns will be paid $10 to $15 an hour.

In an email to the Times, Muhammad said the city hopes to have 150 participants. The application period closes May 31; the program will run from June 12 to July 28.

Apply at gary.gov/parks/about-us/youth-services-bureau. For more information, call Gary Human Resources, 219-881-1346.

