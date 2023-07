CROWN POINT — A Gary man was charged with inappropriately touching a pair of preteen girls.

Joshua Hansen, 31, was charged Wednesday with child molestation when the victim is under 14, possession of child pornography, incest, child seduction and child exploitation.

A probable cause affidavit described how one evening in summer 2022 while the one of the two girls was in bed, Hansen came up behind her, put his hand down her pants and groped her.

The affidavit further described how these incidents continued and worsened while the the girls were on Christmas Break. The incidents typically occurred at Hansen's trailer in Gary, charges stated.

One girl told officers Hansen once tried to force her to have sex, and when she said she didn’t want to, he said “come on you’re gonna make me cry, you know I haven’t had it since my girlfriend left,” according to a probable-cause affidavit.

The girl also described how Hansen often made her and the other girl look at pornographic images, the affidavit said. He would purportedly tell them, “Come on, don’t say no, it’s just body parts. It’s not bad to see somebody’s body parts,” the affidavit stated.

When police searched Hansen’s phone and computer, they wrote in the affidavit, they found over 46,000 pornographic web searches or URLs on Hansen’s phone.

Police also wrote that Hansen had searched for videos of young children on pornographic websites on multiple occasions.

Hansen’s first court appearance has not yet been set, as he remained at large, according to court records.

