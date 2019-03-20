CROWN POINT — Rick Waid wears many hats in the paranormal world. He’s a seer, investigator and past-life reader who travels around the country, connecting with those who have died.
His next stop will be in Crown Point, at what has been called one of the most haunted places in Indiana, according to hauntedplaces.org.
The ghost hunter, from Grand Rapids, Michigan, will be hosting an investigation and reading from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday at the Old Sheriff’s House and Jail at 226 S. Main St.
The night will include a private tour of the historic building, EVP (electronic voice phenomenon) circles and Waid leading the group in recorded Q&A sessions designed to connect with the energies.
“We will go back into the cells and participants will be able to ask the spirits around them questions and see if there are any responses,” Waid said, adding the upcoming event will be the second one he’s hosted.
Last year’s event was an active one as voices and old tone phones were heard on the recorder throughout the night, with doors closing and locking on their own, Waid said.
“We got information about bootlegging – I mean people were hearing things out of their ears. There were individuals feeling like they were covered in spider webs, like someone was touching them. I have videos, too.”
Placed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Sheriff’s House and Jail was built as the county’s first in 1882. At that time, the jail contained six steel cells for males, four for females, and strong steel corridors, according to The Old Sheriff's House Foundation.
As the county’s population grew, so did its need for a larger jail. The structure was extended multiple times in the early 1900s. By 1928, the building was extended in length through the block of East Street and now considered “escape-proof” with 150 cells.
John Dillinger, proved that theory wrong in 1934. Dillinger, one of the FBI’s most wanted gangsters, made a daring escape from the jail after being booked for a bank robbery in East Chicago that resulted in the death of Detective William Patrick O'Malley.
With a fellow prisoner and two hostages, he made his escape into Illinois in a sheriff’s car that was being serviced near the jail, according to The Old Sheriff's House Foundation. Later that year, Dillinger was shot and killed by FBI agents in Chicago.
“There’s so much history and energy in that building,” Waid said. “There will be tears, shock and excitement in this really cool place.”
During the hunt, Waid, who has more than 10 years of experience, said he will also “be connecting with your passed loved ones, past lives or your energy.” All names will be put in a bowl and Waid will draw them during the breaks in between the tour.
Space is limited to 30 people. Admission to the ghost hunt is $70 per person and can be paid through Paypal at rwaid46@gmail.com.