Going electric: Crown Point moves forward with electric vehicle charging stations

Indiana has more than 300 EV charging stations, but the key is ensuring that stations are evenly scattered throughout the state. If charging locations are few and far between, drivers can experience "range anxiety," the fear that their charge will run out before they can reach the next station.

Crown Point used an $18,000 grant to buy the two stations. The money was awarded through a partnership with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Drive Clean Indiana, Ozinga Energy and the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission.