Going electric: Crown Point moves forward with electric vehicle charging stations

CROWN POINT — Two charging stations for electric vehicles are open for business in Crown Point.
The stations were installed in November in the parking lot of the Police Department, 124 N. East St., and at the north end of the Crown Point Sportsplex, 1313 E. North St. Crown Point intentionally chose locations near activities so drivers can explore the city while their cars charge, Parks Superintendent Jennie Burgess explained.
For the past few months, the EV charging stations have been free to use. Burgess said the city wanted drivers to get acclimated to the stations before instituting a fee.
The Board of Public Works and Safety unanimously approved a usage price Wednesday of 33 cents per kilowatt hour. The proposed fee will go to the Crown Point City Council during the Feb. 6 meeting. If approved, Burgess said, the fee will go into effect shortly after the council meeting.
Crown Point is working with AmpUp, a California-based EV operating system, to collect the fees. Drivers will simply scan the QR code on the charging station, set up an AmpUp account and pay online.
Burgess said the stations have gotten a lot of use.
Electric vehicles are steadily growing in popularity. According to the International Energy Agency, sales of electric cars reached a record high in 2021, bringing the number of electric vehicles on the road to 16.5 million. The IEA also estimated that in 2022, 13% of new cars sold would be electric, although that prediction has not been confirmed.
The Net Zero Emissions by 2050 Scenario, which shows the global energy sector achieving net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050, would require electric vehicles to make up 60% of new-car sales by 2030, according to the IEA. Going electric could make a big difference in the Region, where a recent greenhouse gas inventory revealed that transportation accounts for much of Northwest Indiana's emissions.
While the majority of the Region's emissions come from industry, at 83.5%, transportation makes up much of the remainder, 12.3%. Without industry, transportation accounts for 74% of Northwest Indiana's greenhouse gas emissions.
Road transportation accounts for 16% of global greenhouse gas emissions.
Indiana has more than 300 EV charging stations, but the key is ensuring that stations are evenly scattered throughout the state. If charging locations are few and far between, drivers can experience "range anxiety," the fear that their charge will run out before they can reach the next station.
Crown Point used an $18,000 grant to buy the two stations. The money was awarded through a partnership with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Drive Clean Indiana, Ozinga Energy and the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission.