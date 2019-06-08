CROWN POINT — The Crossroads Chamber of Commerce could not have had better weather Friday for the opening night of its annual corn roast. Judging from comments, Crossroads also could not have picked a better venue.
After years along the downtown Courthouse Square, the two-day festival moved a few blocks west to the new Bulldog Park. Dedicated earlier in the week, the $11 million Bulldog Park sits on 2.5 acres acquired by the city from the Crown Point Schools.
“It’s a safer, more fun venue,” said Erika Dahl, corn roast co-chair. “We have activities for kids, and it’s all in one central location.”
“It’s a great event,” said Deann Patena, chair of the Crossroads Chamber board. “Erika and I are both Crown Point residents, so this is a great way to highlight our hometown. “
Patena added that she considers the corn roast one of the first big Northwest Indiana summer events, “so it’s a great way to kick off the summer. It’s a tradition.”
It is a tradition that is now underneath a roof, along with a bandstand for live entertainment. Mark Jonas, a State Farm Insurance agent who co-sponsored a festival gate, said, “The best part of going through this area is the variety of food and things for kids to do.”
Another co-sponsor, Barbara Young, owner of Barbara Jean’s Gourmet Gift Baskets, described the new city park as a “mini-Ravinia.”
One section of the park featured bounce houses and other children’s activities. The main section opened with game booths, exhibits and the splash pad, all leading to food vendors.
Once under the roof, patrons could choose corn, Asian, Mexican and Italian delicacies, ice cream, pizza, elephant ears, pierogi, kettle and cheese corn, pulled pork, smoothies and soft pretzels.
Manolie Pappas, owner of Crown Point-based Corn-U-Copia, was participating in his third corn roast. “So far, I like it,” Pappas said of the location. As a vendor, it should be interesting to see how you can sell your product.”
Among those sampling the tasty fare were Gail Larson of Crown Point and her two children, Addison, 6, and Calvin, 4. All three had strawberries on a stick dipped in chocolate, vanilla, Oreos or sprinkles.
“I love that everything’s in one place,” the mother said of the park.
When asked about their sweet treats, Calvin said, “good,” while Addison gave a thumbs-up.
Several people noted the splash pad, which had no trouble attracting a young audience. Lionel Sandoval of Crown Point brought his family, including 6-year-old son Isaac, who found a home under the sprinklers.
“I love it,” said Sandoval. “There’s more space, and we’re not so crammed as in the square.”
As for Isaac, taking a breather from the splash pad, “I like it. I like it when you get wet.”
The Crown Point corn roast continues Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. at Bulldog Park, 183 S. West St. Park admission is free.