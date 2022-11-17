Goodwill eyes location along Crown Point's Broadway corridor; city leaders have concerns about proposal

CROWN POINT — Goodwill Industries is looking to build a store along Crown Point's Broadway commercial corridor, but city leaders have concerns.

The Crown Point Plan Commission held a workshop for the project during a Monday night meeting. As proposed by Goodwill Industries of Michiana, Inc., the store would be located at 11191 Broadway. The building would be 19,404 square feet, feature brick and stone masonry and would have vertical windows.

Current plans show the store consisting of a sales area, a shipping and receiving space and a career center. Goodwill Industries of Michiana CEO Debie Coble said the career center would offer free digital skills training as well as resume and interview assistance.

Multiple Plan Commission members said they had concerns about the drop-off center being at the front of the building.

"I don't think it's going to be a great look along our Broadway corridor," Commissioner Laura Sauerman said. "This is very, very visible, so it matters what it looks like. ... I think even with your best intentions, when people see donation center, junk is going to be left there when you're closed."

Coble said Goodwill has motion-activated cameras with speakers. If people try to drop off items when the Goodwill is closed, the speakers would be used to tell them to return when the store is open, Coble explained.

Commissioners were also concerned about the career center creating too much traffic at the site. Commissioner Scott Evorik said the building would be perfect just one street to the east, in the Crown East Industrial Park.

"I welcome it, I really do, just not right there," Evorik said.

Because the project was presented during a workshop, no final decisions were made.