CROWN POINT — A Hobart woman faces multiple neglect charges after police found her young children living in rooms infested by flies and scattered with dirty clothes, old food and feces.

Brianna Marie Luttinen, 21, was charged with two counts of neglect on Friday, according to court records. If convicted, Luttinen faces up to five years in prison.

Charging documents described a house in complete disarray when police arrived to Luttinen’s Lincoln Mill Road residence on April 6. Police were called to the home by request of Child Protective Services after case managers found that Luttinen had trapped her 2-year-old in an upstairs bedroom by securing the door with a belt, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

When police entered the 2-year-old’s room, they found a stained mattress without any bedding and “fecal matter on the carpet and throughout the room,” the affidavit stated. Officers wrote in charging documents they found food scraps on the floor and walls and the room “smelled of urine and feces.”

Police then went down to the basement where they found Luttinen sleeping on a mattress on the floor with her 8-month old next to her in a playpen, charges stated. The basement was in a similar state to the upstairs bedroom, as officers found old food, dirty diapers and dog feces on the floor.

The affidavit said flies pervaded the basement and “an odor of urine and feces was also evident.”

CPS removed the children from the home without incident, according to charging documents.

Luttinen’s first court appearance has not yet been set, as she remained at large as of an arrest warrant as of Tuesday, court records stated.

