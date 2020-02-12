Homeowner claims neighbor tried to set his house on fire, police say

CROWN POINT — Sheriff's deputies are investigating a homeowner's claims that his neighbor set his house on fire as part of an ongoing feud, authorities said.

Crown Point Fire Chief David Crane said firefighters were dispatched a little after 12:25 a.m. Wednesday to the 6000 block of West 109th Avenue in unincorporated Crown Point for a report of a structure fire.

Crane said upon arrival, the fire was observed traveling up the south wall near the back door. The damage was minimal and no injuries were reported, he said.

A Lake County police report states a Lake County officer arrived on scene to find smoke inside the residence. There, the homeowner accused his neighbor of setting his house on fire, records state.

A clear plastic bottle, possibly filled with gasoline, was in the yard not far from the origin of the fire, the report states.

"Due to the ongoing neighbor dispute, (the victim) suspected that his neighbor attempted to light his house on fire," the report states.

An officer and his K-9 police dog performed a track with negative results, but observed what could have been footprints coming to and front the house. The origin of the footprints was undetermined, the report states.