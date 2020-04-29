You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
How soon will work on Crown Point hotel begin? Developers hope by late May
alert top story urgent

How soon will work on Crown Point hotel begin? Developers hope by late May

{{featured_button_text}}
Rendering of Hampton Inn

A rendering of the new Crown Point Hampton Inn at Delaware Parkway and 109th Avenue is shown. The four-story, more than 57,000-square-foot building with have 95 rooms, an indoor pool and more.

 Provided

CROWN POINT — Development and construction are swiftly moving along on 109th Avenue, which includes a Hampton Inn at 10850 Delaware Parkway. 

Originally, developers were hoping to have construction underway by April, but uncooperative weather, design details, coordinating site work and corporate approval processes have pushed the project back, said Jeff Ban, principal of DVG Inc. 

Ban said the delays are not because of the COVID-19 pandemic, adding crews are looking to mobilize by late May. 

The hotel will have 95 rooms, including eight suites, an indoor pool and limited breakfast service, Ban has previously said.

The Hampton Inn going also will have an enhanced appearance from the traditional, prototypical look, Ban added. 

On Monday, the project went before Crown Point's Board of Zoning Appeals requesting two variances from development standards.  

The four-story hotel, which is just under 58,000 square feet, will be under 57 feet tall — 22 feet taller than the city's 35-foot building height allowance permitted in the zoning code, Crown Point Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter said. 

However, the city's zoning code allows the BZA to allow a height variance if all front and side yard depths are increased by a one foot for each additional footage of height or the building doesn't constitute a hazard to an existing airport, section 150.22 of the code reads.

"The front building will be set back 286 feet from Delaware (Parkway) and 305 feet from 109th Avenue," Schlueter said "The building setback does exceed the excess in height by more than a 4:1 ratio."

BZA members approved the height variance 5-0. 

Developers then asked for a variance allowing the on-building sign to exceed the maximum size and height allowance as outlined in the city's zoning code. 

A lighted sign on the front of the hotel will be more than 116 square feet, and a sign on the south side of the hotel will be more than 40 square feet, exceeding the city's 100 square foot signage allowance. 

"This is a four-story building set back over 200-plus feet from Delaware and over 200-plus feet from 109th, so the names on the building are appropriate to exceed the 100-square-foot (allowance)," said Russ Pozen, director of engineering with DVG. 

BZA Chair Dan Rohaley said the ratio is "just about right." 

BZA members approved the variance 5-0. 

Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts