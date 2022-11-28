 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ice skating is back in Crown Point

  Updated
  • 0
Bulldog Park ice rink opens Saturday

The skating rink at Bulldog Park in Crown Point is open for the 2022-23 season. 

CROWN POINT — Ice skating has returned to Bulldog Park. 

Crown Point reopened the Timothy Grzych Ice Rink, 183 S. West St., just in time for Thanksgiving weekend. The rink will be closed for the start of this week but reopens Friday.

According to the current schedule, the rink will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Hours are weather-dependent and may change. Updates will be posted on the city's Facebook page, facebook.com/CityofCrownpointIN/

Admission is $5; skate rental is $3. 

The NHL-sized rink was unveiled to the public on Dec. 22, 2018. Within the first two weeks of opening, the rink had around 8,500 visitors, according to previous Times reports. 

On Tuesday, the town opened new ice rinks at the tennis courts of Northgate Park in Dyer, a project that has been long in the making, Dyer Director of Parks and Recreation Michael O'Shea told The Times.

The rink also is offering skating lessons in two six-week sessions, with classes meeting once a week.

The first Learn to Skate session will begin Tuesday and end the week of Jan. 1, 2023. The second session will begin the week of Jan. 15, 2023, and run through the week of Feb. 20. Classes are open to skaters of all levels and ages.

Registration for the second session is open at apm.activecommunities/crownpoint

Sessions are $125 for residents and $156.25 for nonresidents. Skaters can learn more about class options at crownpoint.in.gov/414/ice-skating. 

The Valparaiso ice rink, which is under the Urschel Pavilion in Central Park, opened Nov. 14 and will remain open through March 5. More information is available at centralparkplazavalpo.com.

