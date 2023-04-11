CROWN POINT — The Lake County Council has authorized the Crown Point Community Library to use a portion of the library's "rainy day" fund to cover unexpected costs associated with upgrading the lighting at its 122 N. Main St. location.
Library Director Julie Wendorf recently told the council that the library's existing lighting control system in Crown Point is not compatible with the LED lighting the library wants to use to reduce its energy consumption.
A new lighting control system, including wall control stations, occupancy sensors, power packs, and relay panels, as well as new cabling and some rewiring, is needed, Wendorf said.
The library has obtained a $223,590 bid from Emcor Hyre Electric, of Highland, to complete the work. That's about half of the library's rainy day fund balance of $518,965.
A single Crown Point taxpayer objected to the existence of rainy day funds Tuesday during a public hearing on the spending proposal before the county council, which is the elected body tasked with overseeing the finances of the appointed Crown Point library board.
Nevertheless, the council voted 7-0 to adopt an ordinance approving the additional spending by the Crown Point library.
