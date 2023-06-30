CROWN POINT — A sign outside of Cafe Fresco in Crown Point reads, “Please bring in outside food and drink. We love supporting small businesses.”

Cafe owner, Breanne Zolfo, said an aspect of community would be lost if she didn’t support other small businesses on the square.

For the past 10 years, Zolfo has wired her caffeinated community with bottomless compassion and a splash of coffee. Not to mention other beverages, everything from bubble tea to fruit smoothies.

Her cafe became a staple in Crown Point for the inspirational messages hand-written on every coffee sleeve. “Believe in yourself a little more,” is one of many messages.

“I always wanted my cafe to be a place where people feel they belong,” said Zolfo, 35, who was raised in Crown Point. “I don’t want anyone to ever feel alone.”

To celebrate the cafe's 10th anniversary, Zolfo has had 10 guest baristas this week raise money for a charity of their choice with the tips they’ve made. Alan Myszkowski has a newfound respect for the coffee business industry after volunteering as a guest barista.

“It’s always fun jumping into fields you have no idea about and this was one of them,” said Myszkowski, a close friend of Zolfo. “I’m good at ordering coffee. I’m not good at making it.”

Crown Point Mayor Pete Land was another guest barista Thursday afternoon. Cafe Fresco has become a go-to spot for Land and his son. It’s hard to believe the cafe has already been open for a decade, he said.

“Breanne is just a rock star when it comes to doing community work, and giving back to Crown Point and the surrounding area,” Land said. “I’m very proud of her and her business. She’s a huge ambassador for the city of Crown Point.”

Giving back has allowed Zolfo to gain national attention through “Community Love.”

Over the past 10 years, Cafe Fresco has donated over $142,600, and helped more than 2,300 people in need through “Community Love.” A chalkboard wall inside the cafe reads, “Community Love started with the belief that we have the power to brighten someone’s day.”

This concept began as a regular tip jar. At the end of each week, whatever tips were collected from the jar were donated to someone in need in the community. This concept has allowed Zolfo to be featured on “CBS This Morning,” the nationally televised news show in New York, and the Steve Harvey show, based in Los Angeles.

“In the 10 years she’s received countless awards and countless attention that she doesn’t seek,” said friend and customer, Martin Oleksy. “She isn’t doing this to apply for this or that award. The awards find her. That’s when you know she’s doing something right.”

Receiving the Circle of Corydon Award in October 2020 from Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has been one of her most significant achievements, she said. Zolfo is still shocked she’s sparked so much attention from her simple acts of kindness.

“It’s crazy how it all unraveled,” she said. “Growing up I watched my parents give back to people. To me it was just how we lived our life.”

Dale Holsti said it’s easy to support someone like Zolfo when they’re a good, kind and charitable person. Holsti recalled contacting Zolfo when he saw musical artist Flintface stuck on the side of the road because his bus broke down. The artist had performed at Holsti’s son’s school earlier in the day, educating students on mental health.

Once Zolfo heard about the situation, she loaned the artist her car and gave him gift cards so he could perform at his next show while his bus got repaired.

“He was the perfect stranger and Bree was all into helping him,” Holsti said.

Zolfo had no idea the impact she’d have on the community when purchasing the fire-damaged property at 1 N. Court St. at a sheriff’s sale in 2013. She initially wasn’t even sure what to do with it. All she knew was she wanted to have a piece of history in Crown Point.

She recalled having the “crazy” idea to open her own cafe after purchasing coffee equipment from a man retiring his coffeehouse business while she was on vacation in Florida.

Cafe Fresco has now become the greatest adventure of her life.

“This is the community I wanted to create,” she said. “It’s somewhere people know they can find a friendly face. I want people to feel like they belong.”

Cafe Fresco celebrates 10th anniversary Breanne Zolfo Breanne Zolfo and Mayor Pete Land Crown Point Mayor Pete Land Baristas Cafe Fresco Cafe Fresco Cafe Fresco Alan Myszkowski