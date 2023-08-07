CROWN POINT — Lake County 4-H is partnering with Farm Credit Mid-America and Rural 1st to participate in “Fight Hunger, Stock the Trailer” at the Lake County Fair.

“Last year, 16 counties across Indiana collected more than 37,000 pounds of food that went on to benefit 22 local food banks in its first year,” said Jason Wilson, regional vice president of agricultural lending for Farm Credit Mid-America.

“Fight Hunger, Stock the Trailer” encourages community members who attend the Lake County Fair to drop off non-perishable food items at a white trailer located near the Livestock Show Pavilion until August 13. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three county fairs and 4-H programs that have raised the most food at the end of summer.

“Helping other people counts as citizenship,” 4-H State Ambassador Colleen Donaldson said. “Raising food to give to a local food pantry that helps others is rewarding as well.”

4-H is the largest youth development program in the U.S., and teaches children in kindergarten through 12th grade leadership skills. Lake County 4-H has nearly 25 clubs and 600 members helping to serve our community by participating in different projects including visiting nursing homes and animal shelters, and volunteering at the Lake County Fair.

For more information about Lake County 4-H, contact Purdue Extension Lake County at 219-775-3240, or visit the Lake County 4-H Program’s website.

“Hunger is a need that hits all of our communities,” 4-H Youth Development Educator Julie Jones said. “We are one of the largest fairs in the state and I think we're going to see a lot of donations coming in.”

Visitors are also encouraged to stop by the 4-H building at the fairgrounds located between Gate 2 and Gate 3. People can take a look at 4-H members' hard work on different craft projects, Jones said.

In addition to volunteering at the fairgrounds, 4-H members in 3rd through 12th grade can enter their own animals into livestock shows held daily throughout the duration of the fair. 4-H will sponsor the livestock auction in the afternoon on Saturday, Aug. 13.

The 4-H Poultry Show kicked off on Friday morning at the poultry and rabbit barn. 4-H Poultry Program Superintendent Connie Brittingham said the livestock shows teach members responsibility, and help them gain confidence. Brittingham is celebrating 42 years of being the superintendent for the program, but plans to retire after this year.

“It’s the love of my life,” she said emotionally. “4-H is a family program and we build relationships with the whole family, not just the kids. It’s something you keep forever.”

Incoming state ambassador Noah Miller said 4-H has allowed him to find his spark, and passion for photography since joining the organization 7 years ago. Miller, 16, is grateful for the new friendships he’s created with other 4-H members across the state.

4-H State Ambassador Caroline Donaldson cherishes her time with the organization because it’s provided her with networking opportunities, and allowed her to visit Indiana’s statehouse, and stand on the senate floor.

“Through 4-H I have discovered my passion for animals and public speaking,” said Donaldson, 17. “I also have a passion for science and 4-H has allowed me to pursue that and meet people who can help me in my future with that passion.”

Families who can't attend the fair but are interested in learning more about 4-H can attend the "Come One Come All, Join 4-H This Fall" open house that will be held at the Purdue Extension Office in Crown Point this upcoming October.

"4-H is about leadership and citizenship," 4-H Youth Development Educator Jennifer Haynes said. "We take pride in the work our youth are doing. They're great leaders, and the future of the world."