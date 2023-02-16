CROWN POINT — Lake County Elections Board members kept their eyes trained down as they reached around the plastic jar, grabbing folded piece of paper after folded piece of paper.

Everyone else in the room watched the jar anxiously.

A steady stream of viewers filed in an out of the Lake County Government Center during the lottery Thursday. Instead rattling off numbers, board members read out candidate names. The order in which each name was selected will determine how candidates are listed on the primary ballot.

Before 1991, candidates were listed on ballots in alphabetic order. The Legislature changed the law to give every candidate a shot at a high ballot position.

For Democrat Ron Matlock, a candidate for Gary's 3rd District Common Council seat, being listed last might just be his lucky charm. Matlock previously served on the Calumet Township Board; when he ran for the board in 2006 and 2010, his name appeared last on the ballot. And he won both times.

"I won last the last time, so maybe that's where I need to be," he remarked. Fellow 3rd District candidate Anthony Manuel will appear first on the ballot, followed by longtime incumbent Mary Brown, then Jonathan Boose, then Matlock.

Multiple Democratic mayors secured top billing in the lottery.

In East Chicago, Anthony Copeland's name will appear above challenger Adrian Santos; in Lake Station, Bill Carroll will appear above Neil Anderson; and in Gary, Jerome Prince will be listed first, Danien Walls will be second and state Sen. Eddie Melton will be third. According to previous Times reports, Democratic Party Chairman Jim Wieser is seeking to remove Walls from the ballot on grounds that he has no history of having voted as a Democrat.

In the Hobart mayoral race, Democrat Josh Huddlestun will appear above challenger Jerry Herzog.

The Democratic primary will be especially crowded in East Chicago and Gary. Nine Democrats are running for three seats on the East Chicago Common Council; Jesse Gomez will appear first on the ballot, followed by Ezell Foster, Debra Bolanos, Vanessa Hernandez-Orange, Alyun Taylor, Frank Madera, Dwayne Rancifer Jr., Stephanie Reyna and Kenny Monroe.

"People usually want number one, but I've seen times where people had number one and bigger name ID and it didn't mean anything," said Gary Common Council President William Godwin, D-1.

Godwin is one of seven Democrats running for the council's three at-large seats. Sinclair Harley IV will be listed first on the ballot, Tashaun Brown will be second, Godwin will be third, Mark Spencer will be fourth, Councilman Ronald Brewer Sr. will be fifth, Councilman Darren Washington will be sixth, and Roosevelt Dixon with be seventh.

Thursday was Spencer's first ballot lottery. He said it gave him a greater appreciation for the entire election process.

"It was just great to hear my name called," he said.

Lake County's Republican primary has drawn less competition. However, four candidates in St. John are running for the town council's two at-large seats.

Incumbent Mike Aurelio will be listed first; Mike Bouvat, the former president of the town’s disbanded park board, will be second; Theresa Birlson will be third; and incumbent Wayne Pondinas will be fourth.

Ward 2 representative Michael Schilling initially filed to run at-large but withdrew. Billy Manousopoulos, who unsuccessfully ran against Ward 3 incumbent Gerald Swets in the November general election, also withdrew from the at-large race.

Also Thursday, the Lake County Elections Board unanimously approved cancelling the primary elections in Dyer, New Chicago and Whiting, citing the lack of competitive races.

There also will be no competitive races in the Winfield and Lowell spring primaries. However, Lake County Republican Chairman Randy Niemeyer requested a primary in both towns.

