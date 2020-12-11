 Skip to main content
Lake County Jail sees first inmate coronavirus death
Lake County Jail sees first inmate coronavirus death

Lake County Jail covid

 Marc Chase

CROWN POINT — A Lake County Jail inmate has died at a hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

On Friday, officials confirmed the death, which is the first coronavirus-related fatality among jail inmates at Lake County Jail.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said there were five inmates who had tested positive as of Friday. The inmates are medically isolated at the jail’s medical unit.

No other inmates are currently in the hospital for COVID-19 treatment. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of three inmates have been hospitalized.

Currently, two housing sections, which includes 55 inmates, are being quarantined. There are a total of 36 sections in the jail with 659 inmates.

Since the pandemic’s start, a total of 86 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. The sheriff expressed appreciation for the employees as they continue to mitigate the pandemic’s effects on the jail.

“The staff members of the Lake County Jail are to be commended for their management of the jail during the pandemic,” Martinez said.

The identity of the inmate who died has not yet been released. 

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

