Lake County Master Gardeners hosting annual plant sale

CROWN POINT — Got a green thumb?

The Lake County Master Gardeners Association will soon host its annual plant sale in which people can stock up on annuals, perennials and other plants for home and garden.

The nonprofit group that promotes gardening in Northwest Indiana, such as with a garden walk, lectures and other events, will hold the fundraising event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 in the Fine Arts Building at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point.

"Many plants are grown and offered by the Lake County Master Gardeners from their own gardens," Lake County Master Gardeners Plant Sale Committee Chair Veronica Williams said in a press release. "Master Gardeners are available in abundance to answer any question. The sale also includes a 'trash to treasures' area where 'gently-used' gardening items of all kinds can be purchased."

People can buy vegetables, herbs, house plants, bulbs, shrubs and hanging baskets. Even some trees will be available for purchase.

The funds raised will go to a good cause.

"The Plant Sale is one of three fundraisers the Lake County Master Gardeners hold each year," Williams said. "In their commitment to 'Helping Others Grow' the proceeds of the Plant Sale help fund the Lake County Master Gardener Scholarship and Grant programs."

Founded in 2010, the Crown Point-based organization partners with the local Purdue Extension and consists of volunteers extensively trained in horticulture. The group runs a helpline, provides plants at Habitat for Humanity homes, cares for some public gardens, provides support for community gardens, furnishes scholarships to students interested in horticultural careers and offers gardening guidance at public events.

For more information, visit lakecountymastergardeners.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.