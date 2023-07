CROWN POINT — A Michigan City teen shot a woman, stole her car and led police on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash, according to charging documents.

Khalil Gipson, 17, was charged Saturday as an adult with attempted murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. If convicted, Gipson faces up to 70 years in prison.

A spokesperson from the Lake County Prosecutors Office declined to comment on why Gipson was charged as an adult.

The teen had reportedly just been released from custody in Illinois on a charge of armed carjacking, Porter police Lt. Dan Dickey previously said.

In the Indiana case, Gipson told a 44-year-old woman to give him her keys or he would shoot her, according to charging documents. Gipson then shot the woman in the right chest area, which resulted in heavy blood loss, according to the charges.

The woman was transported via helicopter to the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Police surveyed surveillance footage of the carjacking and observed the woman try to drive away when Gipson pointed his gun at her, according to charging documents.

Gipson fired his gun and the woman stopped the vehicle, at which point Gipson “then snatched (her) from the vehicle and kicked her before leaving in (the woman’s) Nissan Sentra and turning southbound on Dekalb Street,” a probable cause affidavit stated.

While they were analyzing the crime scene, Lake County police officers heard from Porter County police that the stolen Nissan had been picked up by a license plate recognition camera heading east on U.S. 20 near Ind. 49.

“As the suspect attempted to negotiate a curve just east of Railroad Avenue, he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a wooded area,” Dickey previously said. “The suspect was partially ejected through the windshield and asked officers for help.”

Gipson was taken to the hospital for further treatment before he was turned over to police and transported to the Lake County Juvenile Center, according to charging documents.

