CROWN POINT — A Winfield mother detailed the horrors of finding her daughter’s body in February during a hearing to determine whether the Merrillville man charged with her daughter’s killing would receive bail.

Raju Rawal, 65, was charged March 21 with the murder of Winfield nurse Haley Losinski, 36.

Rawal was in court Thursday for the bail hearing, alongside attorney Kevin Milner. In Indiana, defendants held on murder charges typically aren’t granted bail unless a judge finds that there’s not a strong presumption of guilt.

Charging documents said Rawal killed Losinski because he was a jealous lover. Rawal told police that he and Losinski were "friends with sexual benefits" and that he loved her, according to the probable-cause affidavit.

Losinski’s mother told the court that she went to her daughter’s home Feb. 27 because she hadn’t heard from her for a few days. She said the two are close and typically keep in contact relatively often, so she found it troubling that her daughter hadn’t respond to her text or calls.

Milner asked the mother if she and Losinski had spoken about Losinski’s divorce, and more specifically whether Losinski and her ex-husband had gotten divorced because of alcohol problems and infidelity.

The woman said that was not the case, and the couple ended their marriage on good terms, remaining friends for their son. She added that her daughter did not have a drinking problem at that point, so it didn’t affect their marriage.

The woman said her daughter’s drinking often hit peaks and valleys, and there were times when her daughter would drink a lot for a few weeks and then not for a few months.

When Losinski’s mother got to the townhome, the front door was locked, which she said was unusual for her daughter.

Eventually when she went upstairs with her husband, the woman said through sobs that she found her daughter kneeling on a pillow by her bedside with her head down, and when she touched her arm, Losinski was cold.

“She’s cold, she’s stiff, she’s dead,” the woman said through tears.

The autopsy report determined that Losinski died Feb. 23; her death was ruled a homicide, caused by blunt-force trauma to the head.

Surveillance footage obtained from cameras near Losinski’s townhome on Pike Place showed a man visit her residence multiple times between Feb. 20 and 23, the affidavit said, and officers later identified him as Rawal.

Police wrote in the affidavit that Rawal was the last person seen entering Losinski's home before she was found dead.

The first officer at the crime scene also testified at Rawal’s bail hearing. He said when he arrived at the townhome, Losinski's mother was standing outside screaming “She’s dead.”

Milner honed in on whether the doors and windows were locked during his cross-examination of Losinski’s mother and the officer who testified.

He repeatedly asked the mother if she knew whether her daughter would’ve locked her back door, sliding door or windows, and the woman said she is quite certain she would have, but Milner repeatedly asked “How do you know?”

The woman replied that she doesn’t know for sure that her daughter locked the doors and windows.

Milner asked the officer if he checked whether any of the other doors and windows in the house were locked or unlocked, and the officer said he did not.

A decision on Rawal’s bail has not been made. Bail proceedings are set to continue Aug. 21 in Magistrate Mark Watson’s courtroom.

