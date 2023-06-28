CROWN POINT — A Hobart woman was charged with felony neglect Monday after police found her severely autistic daughter walking alone along a road and throwing objects into traffic, according to charging documents.

If convicted, Jamie Robbins, 41, faces up to two and a half years in prison.

Shortly before 11 a.m. June 15, officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of West 37th Avenue in reference to a 13-year-old girl walking down the road and throwing objects into traffic, according to charging documents.

The girl, who is severely autistic and nonverbal, also purportedly would retrieve the items and then throw them back into traffic, charges stated.

When police asked the girl where she was going, she only said, “Dollar Store,” and, “Yard Sale,” according to charging documents. The teen was wearing a T-shirt, pajama bottoms, sneakers and a “soiled diaper could be observed from the top of her pants,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police took the teen home and upon entering saw the girl’s sister and her friend, who are both also 13-years-old, asleep on the couch, charges stated. Officers wrote in the affidavit that the sister had multiple tattoos on her wrist and hand.

The sister took officers to an upstairs bedroom where Robbins was sleeping, the affidavit said.

The officers asked Robbins if she knew where her daughter was and she said she did not because she was asleep, the affidavit said.

When the officers told Robbins where her daughter had been found, she said her other daughter was responsible for watching the girl while she took a nap, according to charging documents.

Robbins “showed no signs of remorse or concern for (the girl’s) well-being,” the affidavit said.

Officers wrote in charging documents that the home was unsanitary.

“The floors were covered in a black substance which appeared to be black mold," the affidavit said. "The kitchen sink was full of dirty dishes, as well as a frying pan full of liquid and food on the stove top.”

Police found empty beer bottles, cigars and a marijuana pipe in one of the 13-year-olds' rooms, charges stated, and the other daughter’s bedroom had a diaper full of feces and feces smeared on the floor.

The Department of Child Services was notified and sent to the home, according to charging documents.

Robbins was previously charged with neglect in March after police found her daughter’s friend, who was in her care, on drugs in the Franciscan Health parking lot.