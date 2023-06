CROWN POINT — A Lake Station man faces a slew of battery charges after he allegedly shot and injured a woman outside of a Hammond bar, according to charging documents.

Francisco DeHoyos Jr, 46, was charged on Thursday with battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and criminal recklessness, court records stated.

Charging documents said that on June 9 around 2 a.m., De Hoyos shot a woman in the leg, buttocks and left ankle while trying to shoot another man outside of Porter’s Tap, located at 6405 Kennedy Avenue.

DeHoyos was sitting with his friend at the bar, allegedly arguing with another man. He eventually shoved the man, according to charging documents. Anthony Rios, of Hammond, purportedly stepped up to protect the man who was shoved, “when DeHoyos pull(ed) out a handgun and str(uck) Rios in the head with it and point(ed) it at him,” the probable-cause affidavit stated.

The men subsequently all went outside and Rios was seen on security footage retrieving a handgun from a parked SUV, charges stated. DeHoyos and his friend got into their car and DeHoyos could then be seen from the passenger seat firing several shots in Rios’s direction, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Rios was then seen firing several shots back at the car DeHoyos was in, according to charging documents. Rios was also charged in connection to the shooting, according to court records. He was charged on Thursday with criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief, records stated.

DeHoyos later allegedly told his friend in the car that he “may have shot that girl,” the probable-cause affidavit stated.

The woman was sitting on a sidewalk outside the bar in close proximity to Rios when the first shots were fired and she was shot, charges stated.

The first court appearances for DeHoyos and Rios have not yet been set, as both men remain at large on arrest warrants, according to court records.

