CROWN POINT — A jury on Wednesday found an East Chicago man guilty on charges that he raped a 15-year-old girl while she was walking home in 2017.

Harold France, 66, was charged in 2018 with two counts of rape, attempted rape, criminal confinement, armed robbery, intimidation and battery by means of a deadly weapon, court records stated.

France was convicted on all seven counts and faces a maximum sentence of 146 years.

He was initially offered a plea deal with a maximum sentence of 40 years, but turned it down, as he maintained his innocence.

Charging documents stated that on Oct. 16, 2017 around 8:30 p.m., France followed a 15-year-old girl down the street while she was walking home, dragged her into an alley and raped her.

Jurors deliberated for about three hours and 45 minutes before they returned with the guilty verdict.

France has another rape case pending, which alleges that he raped another woman at knifepoint in East Chicago on Oct. 12, 2017.

The victim, now 21, described to jurors on Tuesday how after France dragged her into the alley, he pulled a knife on her and asked her if she wanted to live or die. She said she thought they were behind Genovo’s Pizza, located at 3820 Main St., because she smelled pizza coming from the building.

She said France threw her on the ground and she started praying. She told the jury that he eventually forced her to perform oral sex on him, and he told her if she didn’t comply he would get his friend and they would pimp her out.

France also purportedly stole the girls phone, charges stated.

After she was assaulted, the woman told the jury on Tuesday that she ran down the street to R&R Jerk Chicken and had them call the police.

An R&R employee testified on Monday that when the 15-year-old arrived at the restaurant, they had her spit in a cup for evidence collection, because she had told employees that she was forced to perform oral sex.

Another East Chicago man, Jerome Watson, was initially charged with then 15-year-old’s sexual assault. Watson was initially charged because the girl identified him in a photo-lineup, according to charging documents.

The charges against Watson were dropped in January 2018, when investigators got a DNA hit for France, the probable cause affidavit stated.

France’s attorney John Cantrell maintained in his closing arguments that France was not the perpetrator of this crime. He referenced how Watson was wearing similar clothes as the suspect the victim described.

Cantrell also noted how transfer DNA can pass through something as simple as a handshake.

France’s sentencing hearing is set for August 1 in Judge Samuel Cappas’s courtroom.

