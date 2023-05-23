CROWN POINT — Mayor Pete Land's first State of the City address included a tribute to his predecessor, former Mayor David Uran.

During the Tuesday evening event, Land announced the Crown Point Sportsplex will officially become "The David Uran Sportsplex."

"As you can imagine, building something like that... was a massive undertaking to say the least. There was a lot of talented people, a lot of passionate people that saw the vision... but the leader and the driving force behind it was Mayor Uran," Land told the crowd of attendees at Bulldog Park.

Throughout his 14 years in office, promoting youth sports was always a top priority for Uran. He began exploring the possibility of a Sportsplex in 2008; his goal was to make Crown Point a sports tourism destination.

Located at 1313 North St., the 95-acre facility opened in 2011. This summer the Sportsplex will host both the Cal Ripken youth baseball World Series and the National Softball Association's skills competition and opening ceremonies.

The Sportsplex name change will be marked with a brand-new sign outside the facility. "Thank you for entrusting me with this... we had a dream, we had an idea and now look at Crown Point," Uran said.

During the State of the City Land also thanked city staff and elected officials for assisting him during his transition into the mayor's office.

The longtime Crown Point Police Chief was selected to replace Uran during a Democratic caucus last spring and will compete against Republican challenger Shirlene Olson during the Nov. 7 general election.

The past year has brought a lot of change to the Hub City. Shortly after Land took over as mayor, Ryan Patrick was named police chief and in May of last year, Mark Baumgardner Jr. became fire chief after the death of former Fire Chief Dave Crane.

Land said both the police and fire departments have made great progress in recent months. Just a few weeks ago, Crown Point Fire Rescue hired seven new firefighter/ paramedics using $2.26 million of federal funding awarded through the SAFER grant program; the department has also ordered a new fire engine.

Seven new officers joined the Crown Point Police Department in 2022. Land said recent FBI crime data showed that, out city's with a population greater than 30,000, Crown Point is ranked the safest in the state.

Maintaining strong public safety is especially important now as the city continues to grow. In 2022 alone, 181 new residential building permits were issued in Crown Point. Paired with a number of commercial and industrial projects, Land said about $217 million of new developments came to Crown Point in 2022.

Crown Point's total assessed valuation has also by 8.21%, to a total of $2.23 billion.

New projects currently underway include the UChicago Medicine ambulatory micro-hospital and cancer treatment center located at 10855 Virginia St., a Franciscan Health hospital located at Interstate 65 and U.S. 231 and a Texas Roadhouse restaurant which will be part of the Beacon Hill Business District being developed at the 109th Avenue and Delaware Parkway intersection. A McDonalds has already opened as part of the Beacon Hill Business district and there are plans for a TownePlace Suites hotel.

Over 300 units of new single family housing will also be coming to the city. In April, the Crown Point Plan Commission approved the final Planned Unit Development for the Willows subdivision, which will sit at 129th Avenue and Delaware Street. Additionally, plans for a single family rental development called Canvas at Crown Point are moving forward. Developed by Watermark Properties, the subdivision will be located on the southeast side of East 125th Avenue and Delaware Street.

Land called all the new development "fantastic for the city."

As Crown Point's population increases, Land said investing in infrastructure is key to maintaining the city's high standard of living.

Unveiled in 2017, work on the Sauerman Woods stormwater improvement project has already begun. The goal of the project is to address longstanding flooding concerns while bringing more recreation options to the area. Once complete, the park will have a stormwater retention lake, pickleball and volleyball courts, an all-inclusive playground, an open air covered pavilion, additional parking and a veterans memorial walking trail.

During the State of the City, Land announced the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation donated $2.81 million to the city. The money will go towards Sauerman Woods as well as the creation of a skatepark at the Sportsplex property. In March, the Sauerman Woods project received a $2.6 million grant from the Little Calumet River Basin Development Commission.

The city is currently working on the first part of a three-phase parking project, which will ultimately add hundreds of new parking spots to the downtown. The first phase of the project is focused on the east side of the downtown, the second phase will add parking in the center of downtown and the third phase will look at the west side.

Over the past year, Crown Point has also improved some 9.5 miles of road and 9,300-square-yards of sidewalk.

