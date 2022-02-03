Land owner submits contract to demolish unsafe property in Crown Point

CROWN POINT — After the city issued a demolition order at the start of January, a vacant Crown Point house will soon be demolished.

The Board of Public Works and Safety received a contract for the demolition of a house located at 312 Oak Circle, to be done at the owner's expense.

The property was issued an unsafe emergency order in April 2021, attorney Joe Irak said. Over the summer the dilapidated garage and several overgrown trees were removed, but the house remains.

During a Jan. 12 meeting, the board approved a motion to have the city's legal team work with the Building Department to collect three proposals for a tear down.

The owner wants to sell the property and was looking for a buyer interested in demolition.

After receiving two bids, one for $12,395 from Austgen Equipment and another for $4,800 from Ziese and Sons Excavating, the board unanimously approved the bid from Ziese during a Jan. 19 meeting. The property owner chose to contract with Ziese and has put the land up for sale as a vacant lot, Irak said.

Irak said the project is moving along "very quickly and smoothly" with just one barrier — the removal of the electric line. Irak said the property owner has contacted NIPSCO, but it will be about three to four weeks before the line is removed, meaning the house will not be demolished for at least a month.

The unsafe property has now been removed from the board's agenda, though Irak said he will provide an update once the demolition has been completed.

"The end game is, that neighborhood will get that home torn down, and the homeowner got the benefit of the city working with local vendors to go out and get a pricing that they will pay for," Mayor David Uran said. "We will get a new valuable lot with a new assessed valuation of a new home in that neighborhood."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.