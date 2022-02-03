 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Land owner submits contract to demolish unsafe property in Crown Point

  • 0
Crown Point City Hall Stock

The owner of an unsafe property located at 312 Oak Circle is moving forward with demolition. 

 Mary Freda, File, The Times

CROWN POINT — After the city issued a demolition order at the start of January, a vacant Crown Point house will soon be demolished. 

The Board of Public Works and Safety received a contract for the demolition of a house located at 312 Oak Circle, to be done at the owner's expense. 

The property was issued an unsafe emergency order in April 2021, attorney Joe Irak said. Over the summer the dilapidated garage and several overgrown trees were removed, but the house remains.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers around Munster in the midst of the holiday season.

During a Jan. 12 meeting, the board approved a motion to have the city's legal team work with the Building Department to collect three proposals for a tear down.

The owner wants to sell the property and was looking for a buyer interested in demolition. 

After receiving two bids, one for $12,395 from Austgen Equipment and another for $4,800 from Ziese and Sons Excavating, the board unanimously approved the bid from Ziese during a Jan. 19 meeting. The property owner chose to contract with Ziese and has put the land up for sale as a vacant lot, Irak said. 

People are also reading…

Irak said the project is moving along "very quickly and smoothly" with just one barrier — the removal of the electric line. Irak said the property owner has contacted NIPSCO, but it will be about three to four weeks before the line is removed, meaning the house will not be demolished for at least a month. 

The unsafe property has now been removed from the board's agenda, though Irak said he will provide an update once the demolition has been completed.

"The end game is, that neighborhood will get that home torn down, and the homeowner got the benefit of the city working with local vendors to go out and get a pricing that they will pay for," Mayor David Uran said. "We will get a new valuable lot with a new assessed valuation of a new home in that neighborhood." 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Protesters in Sudan continue their fight against military rule

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts