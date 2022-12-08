Learning to grow: Purdue Extension creating a space for permaculture education

CROWN POINT — The small group huddled around a metal circle and watched as water slowly soaked into the exposed soil.

"Twelve minutes and 29 seconds," Rebecca Koetz said as she stopped the timer.

The soil percolation test showed that water was able to seep through the selected spot of earth at a "moderately rapid" pace.

"It's important to understand how your soil holds onto water," explained Koetz, an educator with Purdue Extension Lake County. "(Percolation that is) too slow is not good for plants that need dryer feet."

On a chilly December day, five volunteers visited a Purdue forestry property located near Leroy. Attendees used metal soil probes to capture the top layer of earth, conducted a slake test to evaluate organic matter and began plotting potential growing areas. Over the next two years, Extension hopes to transform five acres of the land into a space to experiment with and educate residents about alternative growing methods, specifically different forms of permaculture.

You have to really know the land before you start actually growing on it, explained Christine Maloney, an advanced permaculture designer and educator.

“We're trying to think about how we can get people here, how we can educate them and then, how can they take the information they learned back to their own places and implement it?" Maloney said.

What is permaculture?

Dotted with black walnut and white pine trees, the old homestead does not resemble a permaculture oasis — yet.

Though the actual term "permaculture" was not coined until the 1970s, many of the growing methods included in permaculture were first practiced by Indigenous tribes. Maloney said permaculture can be hard to define because it is so broad; however, at its core, it is a holistic design science that takes into account humans’ interconnectedness with the environment and one another. Permaculture is also guided by three ethics: earth care, people care and future care.

"(Permaculture is) a lens to view decision-making and your future," Maloney explained. "You need to take into account all the potential inputs that could impact what happens in the future."

A good example of permaculture in action is the "Three Sisters" intercropping method. Practiced by multiple Indigenous tribes, Three Sisters agriculture involves planting corn, beans and either squash or pumpkins near each other. The beans contribute nitrogen to the soil, the cornstalks give the beans something to climb and the low-growing squash shades the ground, trapping precipitation and limiting weed growth.

Permaculture differs from conventional agriculture practices in that the focus is on growing food in a way that makes the land healthier and more resilient. To know what will be most beneficial for the land, growers have to fully understand the area's ecosystem: what nearby critters there are, if there are invasive species, what the soil types are any potential sources of pollution and more.

“You think about all of those inputs before you do a design because you don’t want to complete a design and then have it fall apart because you forgot something," Maloney said. "That’s why you never do a permaculture design with just one person. You need everyone’s experience and expertise.”

Though nothing has been decided, Maloney said the five-acre property could be filled with fruit and nut trees, native wildflowers, rain gardens and raised vegetable beds. She also described less widely known growing methods such as herb spirals, which are soil mounds with herbs that thrive in dryer, sunnier conditions planted at the top and those that prefer shadier, wetter conditions closer to the bottom. The many tree branches on the property would also make it an ideal place for Hugelkultur, a German practice of creating raised beds using wood, leaves, compost and other forms of biomass. The gradual decay of the biomass provides consistent nutrients and the logs help retain rainwater.

Because the property changes throughout the year, Extension is hosting a site visit during all four seasons. The fall and winter visits have been completed. Extension hopes to start actually designing the site in fall 2023, and, Maloney said, there should be “shovels in the ground” by spring 2024.

Much of the education conducted at the property will be focused on urban and suburban growing. As urban agriculture increases in popularity, Extension has added more courses such as the Urban Farming Signature Program, which was launched last year. The class will occur again this February; more information is available at extension.purdue.edu/county/lake/.

Dena Haskins and her husband Keith came from Mokena, Illinois, to learn more about permaculture during the site visit. They live on about a half-acre of land where they grow elderberries, paw paws, persimmons, blueberries and Aronia berries.

“It’s healing to plant something and see it grow," Dena Haskins explained. "You learn that you’re a capable person. ... If I can do this one little thing, I can move on to the next thing and the next thing.”

How to learn more about permaculture in Northwest Indiana If you're interested in learning more about the permaculture community in Northwest Indiana, check out some of the resources below: Follow the NWI Permaculture group on Facebook and join the NWI Permaculture Meetup at meetup.com/northwest-indiana-permaculture-meetup/ for workshops and gatherings.

Watch interviews and garden tours from Purdue's summer 2021 permaculture video series on YouTube.

Join the Cothrive Time Bank at cothrive.timbanks.org. The Cothrive Time Bank is a network where neighbors can exchange time for goods and services. A key element of permaculture is the social component; working with others and always sharing excess harvests.

Email Rebecca Koetz from Purdue Extension at busser@purdue.edu or call her 219-755-3240.